Entertainment

Rent-A-Girlfriend: Blu-ray Edition will include sexy official illustrations, here they are

August 7, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
3 Min Read
Share it:

Rent-A-Girlfriend debuted last July, recording excellent performances in Japan and the West. Recently the staff announced the arrival of the first Blu-ray box set, which apparently will contain mini-posters starring the sensual Chizuru Ichinose. At the moment, the release is set for October 28, 2020.

In total, five mini-posters will be included, each distributed exclusively by a given retailer. Below you can take a look at the artwork, created by the character designer Kanna Hirayama and respectively included in the pre-orders of Animate, Comic Toranoana, Softmap / Animega, Amazon and Gamers. There is currently no news regarding a possible Western edition.

The character designer has promoted the initiative by publishing a second drawing, visible below, in which the four young protagonists are portrayed in a Japanese public bathroom. Hirayama talked about a total of eight unpublished illustrations, so three more will be shown in the coming weeks.

We remind you that the series is taken from the homonymous manga by Reiji Miyajima, currently in progress with 16 tankobons available. The first season, consisting of 12 episodes, will presumably cover the first events narrated in the first 4.

And what do you think of it? What's your favorite illustration? Let us know by leaving a comment in the box below! In case you want to know more about the anime instead, we advise you to take a look at the trailer of the Rent-A-Girlfriend characters.

READ:  Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, Tsunade has been "weakened" according to fans

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.