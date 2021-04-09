Comparan a Shingeki no Kyojin con el final de Code Geass

Shingeki no Kyojin came to the end of his manga this week, and you’d think that would be the only focus of fans of the anime, at this time. However, the ending of Attack On Titan has sparked a new debate: whether the entire series can be opposed to Code Geass or not.

Both series were released in the second half of the 2000s, although Attack On Titan it has certainly taken a much longer road to its end. That said, both series share many similarities, such as the global conflict between warring nations, with those battles that rest on giant superweapons.

However, the main point of the fan debate between Shingeki no Kyojin and Code Geass seems to be trend about their respective protagonists, Eren Jaeger Y Lelouch and Britannia. The Truth News He shares what fans are saying, below:

Opinion comparing the end of both series

A fan defends Lelouch from Code Geass

Fans ask not to compare both series

Although the criticism does not seem to stop soon, there are fans who defend both series. Since with Hajime Isayama’s series now over, fans believe that there should never be a comparison between Eren and Lelouch again.

Code Geass versus Shingeki no Kyojin

Fans are in favor of the debate over who came up with the better plan: Eren or Lelouch. What is your opinion? Some comments put the protagonist of Code Geass first for his “intelligence”, while others point to Eren for his sacrifices connected from the start de Attack on Titan.

As for choosing the best series, well, the truth is that they rate Shingeki no Kyojin with 9 points out of 10 and Code Geass puts it at a higher level. Due to the above, fans who have yet to read the manga ending (chapter 139) are now worried that they will be disappointed. What do you think of this debate?

