Giunti Editore presents The Most Beautiful Stories Disney PaperShow, all the details on the volume

Through the dissemination of a press release, Giunti Editore presented The Most Beautiful Disney Stories: PaperShow, a collection of the best stories of Vincenzo Paperica, the alter ego of the illustrious Vincenzo Mollica, who signs the preface of the volume.

PaperShow is the new Giunti volume of the Series The Most Beautiful Disney Stories, arriving from Wednesday 14 April. It is a collection of the most beautiful and exciting comic adventures of the journalist Vincenzo Paperica, a comic version of the famous Vincenzo Mollica, who for decades accompanied Italians on the TG1 screen with his services dedicated to cinema, music, comics and entertainment. . A tribute dedicated to his forty years of honorable career as a journalist, as well as to his twenty-five in duck version.

The twelve stories that make up the volume will lead the reader to meet, together with Paperica, i most famous and loved characters, like Marilyn or Clarke Gable, passing through Fellini and Totò, or taking part in the Nobel Prize ceremony, in the company of Nonna Papera, at the Cannes and Venice Film Festivals.

There will also be the most beloved characters of our house, on the other hand Mollica is one of the points of reference for the whole world of entertainment. From Vasco Rossi to Fiorello, from Fabio Fazio to Mina, among the pages of PaperShow there are numerous references to the darlings of Italian music, TV and cinema.

Author of the volume cover, which will be sold at a price of 9.90 euros, is Giorgio Cavazzano. On the occasion of the arrival of this comic, Friday 23 April, at 15:30, Mollica will be the protagonist of a direct Facebook on the GiuntiEditore page.

