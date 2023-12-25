Renegade Nell: Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

Joined by Joely Richardson, Adrian Lester, and Nick Mohammed (from Ted Lasso), Renegade Nell is an action-packed adventure series on Disney Plus that stars Louisa Harland (The Derry Girls).

Louisa plays the role of Nell, a young lady who is falsely accused of murder. As the story progresses, we accompany Nell on her run, where she becomes the most notorious highwaywoman in 18th-century England with the support of a motley band.

This is Sally Wainwright’s first British original series for Disney Plus; she is a BAFTA-winning writer and executive producer of Gentleman Jack and Happy Valley. The show was initially titled The Ballad of Renegade Nell.

Renegade Nell Release Date

Even though Disney Plus hasn’t confirmed it yet, we can probably expect to see Renegade Nell debut in 2024. A shot from the first day on set (above) confirms that shooting for the fantasy drama started in July 2022, so it is likely now in post-production.

As soon as we get more information, we will update this page with the publication timetable for The Ballad of Renegade Nell. For the time being, stay tuned.

Renegade Nell Cast

Louisa Harland as Nell Jackson

Playing the role of youthful fleeing heroine Nell, Louisa Harland leads the cast of Renegade Nell. Louisa gained fame after portraying Orla McCool in the critically acclaimed Channel 4 show Derry Girls. In addition to Doctors, Boys from County Hell, Love/Hate, and The Deceived, she has appeared in other films.

Joely Richardson as Lady Eularia Moggerhanger

Craig Parkinson as Sam Jackson

Florence Keen as George Jackson

Adrian Lester as Earl of Poynton

Nick Mohammed as Billy Blind

Jake Dunn as Thomas Jackson

Pip Torrens as Lord Blancheford

Bo Bragason as Roxy Jackson

Frank Dillane as Charles Devereux

Alice Kremelberg as Sofia Wilmot

Enyi Okoronkwo as Rasselas

Renegade Nell Plot

Nell, the protagonist of Renegade Nell, is a courageous and witty young lady. But before she knows it, she’s being tried for a murder that she didn’t carry out. She sets out on the road with her younger sisters Roxy and George, portrayed by newcomers Bo Bragason and Florence Keen, along with a courageous little ghost named Billy Blind, played by Nick Mohammed, and becomes a renowned highwaywoman since she has nothing else to rely on.

The crew must band together to face the cunning Earl of Poynton, who is portrayed by Adrian Lester of Trigger Point and who is Nell’s dangerous enemy. In little time at all, Nell comes to terms with the fact that she has been led astray by no accident and that she must somehow get involved in the power conflicts raging on the battlefields of Europe.

Renegade Nell Creators

The program was created and written by Sally Wainwright, who won a BAFTA for her work on Happy Valley. Last Tango in Halifax, Gentleman Jack, and Unforgiven are among Wainwright’s other works. Known for his work on successful shows like Sex Education and Catastrophe, Ben Taylor is directing the new series.

Pip Torrens, Ényì Okoronkwo, Craig Parkinson, Bo Bragson, and Florence Keen will round out the ensemble cast, which also includes members from The Crown, The Lazarus Project, Black Mirror: Bandersnatch, and Bo Parkinson.

Renegade Nell Trailer

Not quite there yet, but we’re eagerly anticipating the thrilling adventures of the Renegade Nell characters. We will update this site with the trailer’s release date.

Renegade Nell Episodes

Eight episodes make up the first season of the pirate show, and each episode is forty-five minutes long. Its bright colors and fantastical atmosphere make it seem like it’s aiming for a younger demographic than usually watches historical dramas.

Where to watch Renegade Nell?

You can see Renegade Nell on Disney+. A firm release date has not been announced as of this writing.

Conclusion

All things considered, “Renegade Nell” is going to be a hit with viewers who love historical dramas, thrilling adventures, and compelling stories. This series has all the makings of a spectacular addition to Disney Plus’s library, thanks to its stellar ensemble, forward-thinking creator, and the streaming service’s enchantment.