René Zelweger gives a worthy interpretation of Golden Globe

One of the factors why ‘Judy’ is not the definitive biopic of the actress Judy Garland it may be the treatment he gives to his childhood or adolescence as one of the keys to understanding the phase he really portrays, its sunset. Despite not having too much impact on its golden stage, the movie starts on the set of ‘The Wizard of Oz’ (The wizard of Oz, 1938) where a teenage Judy (Darci Shaw) is conditioned by Louis B. Mayer (Richard Cordery).

Beyond a connection latent and relevant to the consequences of Me Too, this fact is one of the signs of the shortcomings of the film, when the elements of the past do not just condense any solid idea in the present. For about four times throughout the movie, we learn terrible things about his adolescence, from how the study hooked her to the pills or caused her an eating disorder and sexual dysfunction, to imply that Mayer possibly raped her, but the film only gives fleeting glances in that direction.

The decay of a star

The fact of having little space in the total duration is not so much a problem as the fact that Nothing presented brings an emotional resonance that justifies its inclusion. Judy is addicted to pills and there is a line of dialogue to establish it. As with the problem of eating cake, lost childhood, the excursion to the pool, the lack of friends, the confusion between the young pubescent and the preteen without age … the power of these elements disappears at the moment in which they are presented naked.

The usual biographical Freudianism, turned into the mantra that suffered as a child and this destroyed her ability to be an adult, it transforms into a difficult childhood and that led him to sing some drunk songs. There is no solid basis to make the drama that counts more interesting ‘Judy’Because it’s not known if it’s a character study or a look at the singer with pity, without even working on the development of the cause and effect of the reasons.

The Judy Garland from 1968 and 1969, she is played by a dedicated and credible Renée Zellweger who must deal with her ex-husband (Rufus Sewell), who strives to find evidence to prove that she is not a suitable mother for her two children. This is the revulsion that, to raise some money, accept a job as a singer in London, which is the main thread of the plot. Drifting from one performance to the next, from an actress and singer unable to face more work for the public Because of his traumas and problems.

A leaden and gray development

The central issue is disturbing and sad. The emotional grip that moves the actress is the need for recognition and enthusiasm of the public to feel good about herself and find strength in an alternative way to her usual diet of pills and alcohol, but apart from this depressing status, there isn't a dramatic scenario powerful enough. The fight for their children appears but does not end up impregnating conflicts from scene to scene.

There's a Twilight era portrait of Judy Garland with better and worse moments for her, but it does not go around anything in particular. The topics he is dealing with become a nebula that could be experimental cinema if he didn't have a TV movie bill with clear intention of entering Oscar competition, a review of a famous life with another famous person representing it without any powerful idea that defends the framework, except for the interpretation itself, at the service of a script that already Not only does it not shine, but it bores.

Director Rupert Goold makes some effort to represent musical numbers with a different style, and clearly thought of how the Judy's mood at that time it could be literalized in the energy of the camera itself, the choreographies and the rhythm of editing. But removing this, the staging is vague and does not help to remove the sensation of anachronistic film, a bit corseted and cold until we finish connecting with the character, beyond his miseries and desires.

Zellweger and little else

Development touches on issues such as the incipient birth of Garland as a gay icon, but for this it establishes an episode in which the singer will eat with two fans that results a bit old and complacent in the treatment of homosexuality, as a kind of peculiarity of the human species that manifests itself how to be a Judy Garland fan. Another series of love episodes and betrayals are tasteless, predictable, or all at once so, the only interesting thing is Zellweger's performance.

Although it doesn't look much like Judy Garland not even when he speaks her role of desperate addict is believed He realizes that his life is dusted without being able to do much to remedy it. She also knows how to reflect the professional who loves to sing but is aware that the public has an idealized vision of her, when she had a stronger voice and many years less. Zellweger reflects well the panic and pride of an exposed 47-year-old woman, the doubt and the feeling of joy that constantly mix in their performances.

The winner of the Golden Globe ** puts her entire body at the service of interpretation **, beyond her facial and vocal variations, giving much more than the script deserves, who worries in the search for her demons and blame herself or Hollywood for them. It is not easy to say that Zellweger makes it worth seeing ‘Judy’, but at least it makes it digestible and that is a much bigger merit than it seems, but as much as the actress's story deserves to be told, the character is bigger than what she can contribute an actress in front of an erratic project.