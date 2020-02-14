Share it:

The presentation of financial results of Remedy Entertainment has revealed that the study responsible for the Max Payne, Alan Wake and Control licenses has a total of four projects underway and in different stages of development.

The projects we know are the multiple paid contents that will reach Control in the form of DLC, as well as the support they are providing to take CrossfireX, the popular Korean multiplayer FPS, to Xbox One.

What we do not know are two unnamed projects mentioned in this financial document. On the one hand we have a multiplayer desasaplanded to adapt to the trend of games as a service; on the other a new IP of which nothing is mentioned at all.

Vanguard is the name of the new multiplayer for now. Apparently they are already playing it in the studios to try it and the only thing they are clear about is that they will not be ready to reach the market this year. It is also mentioned that this development does not use Northlight, the graphic engine created by the studio that has impacted players by the level of destruction and visual effects that it has been able to offer in Control, a new IP that has allowed the benefits of the study grow 55% between the last fiscal quarter and the same period last year.

The current 248 that Remedy has are now at full capacity working on four projects that undoubtedly aim to put the studio back in the foreground to recover the pace lost in recent times and continue to offer those adventures that only they are able to sasapland .

What we will see in the short term are the two Control expansions that will continue to investigate the mysterious history of the game released last year. Also CrossfireX, with a new campaasapland mode developed by Remedy, for Xbox One.