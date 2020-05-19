Remastered for PS4, Nintendo Switch and PC

Share it:

It is surprising that eight years have passed since Wii U He went out into the world and that just one year later, in 2013, he gave us what would be his best title, The Wonderful 101 until Bayonetta 2, also from Platinum Games, came out the following year. With a lukewarm reception, good reviews, but few sales, he managed to make those who dared to enter the world of Hideki Kamiya fall in love, creating a base of followers who put him on a cult altar.

Now, in 2020, and after a triumphant Kickstarter, the action game developed by Platinum Games comes back with this remastering for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and PC, with more buts than hits, but just as good as the 2013 original.

The Wonderful 101 Remastered remastering has little, because much to my regret, this version is a port that few improvements or updates add to the original version. If it is true that it has smoother performance, faster loading times, little else has risked changing or adding to the original version of Wii U; We are facing a port to new platforms, not a “Remastered”. However, keep everything else intact and whether or not you’re new to this superhero adventure, it’s a delight to play.

The game puts us at the controls of a group of little heroes known collectively as the Wonderful 100, led by Wonder Red, who gather to fend off a large-scale alien attack that is destroying everything in its path. To do this, and with the company of the Wonderful 100, we will use the left stick or the touch panel of the PS4 controller, or the touch screen of the Nintendo Switch, to draw symbols with which we will transform our squad into a weapon or tool. With these transformations, we will make our way through waves of enemies and different platform challenges or simple puzzles.

This is where The Wonderful 101 Remastered has a big challenge to overcome. While in Wii U we had the remote control screen to draw, in this port Platinum has decided to superimpose one screen on top of the other on the television, something that hinders more than helps, because it overloads the screen with excessive information, but necessary. In this double screen, we can see the consumables, transformations, skills, and others, something necessary but that covers the tutorials that explain how to use them. A difficult solution to justify.

To all this, one of the great attractions of The Wonderful 101 Remastered continues to be the great personality of its diverse characters that make up the squad with which we advance through the map. Composed not only of the Wonderful 100, but also of civilians, military and law enforcement workers, they compose a cast in which the player is 101, and the collaboration and effort of all is needed; because the strength of our attacks and the ability to create new and bigger weapons, resides in the fact that we have in our team a large number of supports, each with its color: red, blue, green, pink, yellow, white and black ( like the Power Rangers).

Although in their day, under the Nintendo umbrella (from which the in-game logo has been removed) they claimed that The Wonderful 101 was not a niche game, the reality and life of the title showed that not everyone was prepared to his mechanics, his combat system and his humor. Now, in a world where From Software has taught a broader audience how to dodge and parry, the essential mechanics of the wharf and flan of The Wonderful 101 take on greater meaning and bestow that challenge that hides some excellent mechanics with which to crush buttons. Above all, that, in this new version, both abilities can be obtained for free from the beginning of the game, emphasizing more than ever the importance of turning our heroes into a flan or a spring.

As years ago, once the mechanics, the rhythm, and the learning barriers are overcome, the Platinum Games game becomes an exciting experience in which you feel at all times “the flow” that Kamiya wants you to have and use. to go for pure platinum; that feeling between the frenzy of pounding buttons and knowing, even so, what we are doing at all times and what combos we are making.

Regardless of which console you are going to play The Wonderful 101 Remastered, it will surely not disappoint you, even more vaguely when it comes to additions, improvements, and updates. Although what is certain is that, perhaps, playing it on Nintendo Switch is a very important option to take into account due to the ease with which we can draw the symbols on its touch screen when we play in portable mode.

Loaded with endearing absurd humor, the idiosyncrasy with which Kamiya created The Wonderful 101 is still a delight. In each corner of the game, you can breathe freshness and personality, something very difficult to achieve today. If you are new to the work of Platinum Games, you will regret not having played it in its day on Wii U, but you will enjoy it the same in this version as with the occasional problem and crash that will surely be fixed, it knows how to approve without much effort. For those already familiar with the Wonderful 100, it is a good excuse to meet the gang again and hitting left and right at the extraterrestrial threat. Delicious for both the fan and the future fan.

With The Wonderful 101 Remastered, Hideki Kamiya paves the way for the arrival of the third part of this superhero trilogy that started in 2003 with Viewtiful Joe in the Nintendo Game Cube, and that will end with his “Project GG”, of which we only know that It will be available this same 2020 if there is no change in plans and its launch is postponed.