Reincarnated as a Sword Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

Among the many isekai, Reincarnated as a Sword is one of many hidden treasures. The plot of the anime is based on the titular character, a man named Fran, who goes on an adventure with his reincarnated sword. The first season concluded in 2022, and since then, viewers have been patiently waiting for more.

Reincarnated as a Sword’s producers have thankfully renewed the show for a second season. Now that the wonderful news has been officially verified, the release is only a question of time. When, precisely, is its release date? All the information you want on Reincarnated as a Sword: Season 2 can be found here.

Reincarnated as a Sword Season 2 Renewal Status

A 30-second ad and a season preview image have been posted on the anime’s official website. Unfortunately, we do not have any further details at the moment. The primary commercial picture for Season 2 has Fran and Teacher, with Fran flashing a victory sign. Images from the upcoming anime/movie hybrid That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime: Scarlet Bond were also uploaded on the official website. It showcases Rimuru, Fran, and Teacher, the main characters of the film.

The premiere of the first season took place on October 5, 2022, on Tokyo MX, ABC TV, and BS Asahi. C2C created this cartoon. The writing was overseen by Takahiro Nagano, while Shinji Ishihira was in control. Character designs for the anime were done by Atsuki Saito, while the music was composed by Yasuharu Takanashi.

Reincarnated as a Sword Season 2 Release Date

One of the anime series that premiered in the fall of 2022 was Reincarnated As A Sword. Several otakus were immediately piqued by the show’s title.

The truth is that this anime is based on the eponymous light book, which has amassed a huge fan base over the years. As a result, the anime was certain to attract a large audience. The producers have produced encouraging news by considering the show’s data.

The first season finale of Reincarnated As A Sword concluded with the words “To Be Continued.” There was a strong hint in the letter that the anime will be back for season two. Reincarnated As A Sword will be returning for a second run, even though the makers have not yet set a premiere date for the anime.

The only thing left to do is wait for the anime’s official release date to be announced. One possible release window for the anime is the autumn of 2024, according to our speculations. For the time being, all we can do is wait.

Reincarnated as a Sword Story

The hero dies in a car crash and is reborn as a sentient sword in another universe. He has no memory of his identity but recalls every detail of his past existence. He accepts his destiny as a sword and sets out to find a master to wield him so he may battle and earn abilities.

He finds a two-headed bear attacking a caravan of slave traffickers. Fran, a young slave girl who happens to be a catgirl, finds the sword and unleashes it on the bear. She takes the blade, which she christens “Teacher,” on an expedition after escaping enslavement.

Reincarnated as a Sword Cast

Teacher Voiced by: Shin-ichiro Miki (Japanese); Ty Mahany (English)

Voiced by: Shin-ichiro Miki (Japanese); Ty Mahany (English) Fran Voiced by: Ai Kakuma (Japanese); Melissa Molano (English)

Voiced by: Ai Kakuma (Japanese); Melissa Molano (English) Amanda Voiced by: Ami Koshimizu (Japanese); Patricia Duran (English)

Voiced by: Ami Koshimizu (Japanese); Patricia Duran (English) Klimt Voiced by: Wataru Hatano (Japanese); Antonio Lasanta (English)

Voiced by: Wataru Hatano (Japanese); Antonio Lasanta (English) Donadrond Voiced by: Tetsu Inada (Japanese); Cyrus Rodas (English)

Voiced by: Tetsu Inada (Japanese); Cyrus Rodas (English) Nell Voiced by: Rumi Okubo (Japanese); Molly Searcy (English)

Voiced by: Rumi Okubo (Japanese); Molly Searcy (English) Gallus Voiced by: Shinpachi Tsuji (Japanese); John Swasey (English)

Reincarnated as a Sword Season 2 Plot

Season 2 of Reincarnated as a Sword will pick up where season 1 left off since the previous season concluded with the words “To Be Continued.” In season two, Fran and Shishou will go to the Flying Island to confront the Undead King.

On the other hand, their expedition is simply supposed to take them to Seedrun port, where they accidentally get entangled in a plot involving two unique twins. The announcement PV was a compilation of scenes from the first season, so it is hard to tell what the following season will bring in terms of adaptations at this point.

Reincarnated as a Sword Season 2 Trailer

Season 2 of Reincarnated as a Sword does not yet have a trailer. Although a promotional film was released, it just included first-season footage and confirmed that a second season is in the works. We will make sure to update this post if any news or changes are announced.

Where to watch Reincarnated as a Sword Season 2?

Given the lack of information about its streaming specifics, it is safe to presume that HIDIVE and Bilibili, the same platforms that aired the first season of the anime, will be the only places to watch Reincarnated as a Sword season 2.

Reincarnated as a Sword Season 2 Episodes

There has been no announcement on the number of episodes for Reincarnated as a Sword: Season 2 as of this writing. Season 2 could consist of 12 episodes, similar to most modern anime if the previous season is any indication. The company may yet decide to alter the tempo by changing the episode count.

Reincarnated as a Sword Season 1 Rating

In case you’re wondering whether the series is any good if you’ve never seen it before, I can tell you that it is! The program has an average audience score of 7.40% on MyAnimeList, and an impressive 7.1/10 on IMDb.