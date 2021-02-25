Redo of Healer likes: excellent sales, manga in reissue and nomination for the Kadokawa Awards

Despite the criticisms and various controversies arising after the transmission of the second episode of the anime, Redo of Healer seems to have managed to conquer the public, or at least this seems to suggest the first official data. Rui Tsukiyo, author of the work, has in fact announced that the series it sold so well that it officially went into reissue.

“The Redo of Healer manga is going strong!“Tsukiyo wrote on her social profile,”All volumes except the last one received another reissue! Not the first time this has happened, but we didn’t expect it would happen again so soon! Since the launch of the anime, several volumes have sold out, but we even sold the extra copies and now the manga is in reprint again! They told me that digital sales are also doing very well, so I’m looking forward to sharing the cumulative number of copies sold with you. Thank you so much for your support, I will continue to do my best with both the novel and the two adaptations!“Excellent news for the author, who managed to place over a million copies with her first, controversial original work.

Furthermore, the success of the work did not go unnoticed, given that the jury of the Kadokawa Awards recently decided to award it with a nomination in two categories of the awards for the best light novels of 2020, whose winners will be revealed on March 6th. Returning to sales, the numbers are also good in North America and Europe, where the anime’s home video even became a best-seller in Germany after the censorship of AniMoon Publishing. The manga remains unpublished in Italy.

