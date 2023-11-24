Record Of Ragnarok Chapter 89 Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

The much awaited premier of the Japanese comic series, Record of Ragnarok, has a large and enthusiastic fan base.

The upcoming book promises new developments in humanity’s long-running conflict with formidable enemies.

This gripping story’s tension builds as it takes unexpected turns. The next volume of the epic struggle for survival promises to be yet another captivating chapter in the series that has successfully caught readers’ attention.

The exciting Japanese manga series Record of Ragnarok begins with a fighting competition between strong gods from many myths and well-known historical characters.

Beyond the printed word, Graphinica turned Record of Ragnarok into an animated series that debuted on Netflix in June 2021 and had a second season premiere in January 2023.

With its original idea, compelling characters, and suspenseful story, Record of Ragnarok took off and won over fans all over the world.

In the epilogue, we see Lord Apollo, the deity of song and light, getting ready to divulge a very important plan.

Everyone’s eyes widen in awe as Apollo takes out the Phoebus Lyre, his ethereal melodic instrument.

The outline of Apollo’s activity is now apparent, providing unexpected insight across the entire landscape.

Behind Apollo, a colossal statue for Artemis, the goddess who guides the hunt, emerges, and the crowd scatters in silent reflection.

It is known by the name “Artemis,” and it holds some rather unusual opinions. Apollo & his twin sister Aphrodite had a special bond in Greek mythology.

In addition to disclosing the release date, i will also take a deeper look at the most recent chapter to let everyone comprehend this incredible conflict and who will prevail.

We’ll also examine any possible spoilers related to upcoming chapter 83 in addition to this. The upcoming publication of Record of Ragnarok Chapter 84 has the fans thrilled.

Following Leonidas’ strike, Apollo is seen to be stationary when the most recent chapter is revealed.

This gives the viewers cause for concern, leading them to believe that Master Apollo is unbeatable.

Record Of Ragnarok Chapter 89 Release Date

The fandom is enthralled with the series and is eagerly awaiting the publication of Record of Ragnarok Chapter 89.

The date of release for Chapter 89 of Record of Ragnarok has been officially confirmed as December 6, 2023.

Record Of Ragnarok Chapter 89 Trailer

Record Of Ragnarok Chapter 89 Plot

The production crew purposefully withheld information about what will happen in Record of Ragnarok Chapter 88, thus those specifics are still unknown.

Apollo will also use his heavenly might to restore his arrow supply and heal his own wounds.

Nevertheless, some fans have speculated about what might happen in the next chapter based on historical background and previous occurrences involving the characters.

Leonidas intends to counter Apollo’s arrows with his renowned phalanx formation maneuver.

He will also be dependent on his faithful friend Thrud, who has the power to transform into a shield that can block any blow that comes its way.

Apollo, the god of music, prophecy, and healing, will show off his prowess. He’s going to use his lyre to produce noise that will be able to distract Leonidas and lower his spirits.

There is going to be a flashback to Leonidas and Apollo’s early years in the next chapter, exposing their motivations and qualities.

At the Battle of Thermopylae, Leonidas will be shown as a brave and loyal king who selflessly sacrificed his life of his fellow countrymen.

Apollo will be portrayed as a haughty and conceited god who despises people and always tries to assert his power over them. The outcome of the duel is left unclear as the chapter comes to a thrilling close.

It also gives a hint about the next phase of the competition, which will pit the underworld’s deity Hades against the Chinese ruler Qin Shi Huang.

At this point, Heimdall declares that Leonidas launches a brilliant counterattack, eventually striking the God of Sun and sending him sprawling to the ground, and that the unwavering King of Sparta did so.

Simultaneously, we witness Hlokk asserting that he would not surrender to such a blow and the killer, Jack the Ripper, remarking that the Spartans are genuinely terrifying because to his immense physical and mental fortitude.

Since she is the most frightening of the 13 sisters whenever she gets furious, Hlokk asks him who he believes he is fighting with.

She said it was the first occasion she had ever seen anything similar—her sister sobbing and losing her cool.

They discovered that the God and the Sun had not yet burned up and began to move when everyone was declaring that Leonidas had prevailed in the battle.

Since his admirers were afraid of him following the last attack, this was the initial time they had seen his face.

When Leonidas notices that he is attempting to stand, he tells him to return to sleep so as not to appear ungrateful and advises him not to stand out front of Sparta.

Apollo, however, claims such is not the case because he sacrificed his soul in order to defeat Leonidas. He adds that this is his most beautiful version of himself.