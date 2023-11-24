My Charms Are Wasted on Kuroiwa Medaka Chapter 115 Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

Japanese manga series My Charms Are Wasted on Kuroiwa Medaka, also known as Kuroiwa Medaka wa Watashi no Kawaii ga Tsūjinai, is written and illustrated by Ran Kuze.

Medaka Kuroiwa Was Impervious of My Charms, Chapter 115, is eagerly anticipated by fans.

I am not worthy of Kuroiwa Medaka’s attractions. A new character who’ll change things up will be introduced in Chapter 102. Although it’s good to have a fresh figure join the harem, the introduction felt a bit forced.

Not that the Harem genre was just about making girls swoon for MC for no apparent reason—there is a reason, after all.

which eventually caused other girls to fall in love with him for various reasons, all the while keeping Medaka in the dark.

The traits of Medaka are embodied by every character that has emerged thus far. Some girls found the stoic but humble nature of the priest endearing.

They all shared the organic nature of their interactions and entries with Medaka.

That cannot be said of the new female who appeared seemingly from nowhere and showed interest in MC. Regarding Medaka, in spite of his Buddhist teachings, he simply lacked the self-control to refuse.

The upcoming publication of My Charms Are Wasted upon Kuroiwa Medaka Chapter 104 has the fans thrilled. It will establish the new female competitor’s competitiveness without a shadow of a doubt.

The drastic change in focus has made the later chapters of the series uneventful. However, the quiet guy’s attraction to the attention-seeking girl has always been strong.

As a love interest, Medaka isn’t as trustworthy as each of the harem protagonists. Perhaps it’s because of the full harem. Waifus is necessary to keep the plot interesting due to his lack of personality.

This also holds true for the series, albeit some of the wit seems to have been lost by the female leads. Perhaps this is the reason the show’s creators offered us a new heroine who shares similarities with the original.

The new girl is more talkative and wealthy than the long-running heroine. In the final chapter, the writer tried to give her more depth and show how she affected Medaka.

My Charms Are Wasted on Kuroiwa Medaka Chapter 115 Release Date

My Charms Are Wasted on Kuroiwa Medaka Chapter 115 is scheduled for release on December 6, 2023, at 1:00 p.m. JST (Japanese Standard Time), according to official sources available online.

My Charms Are Wasted on Kuroiwa Medaka Chapter 115 Trailer

My Charms Are Wasted on Kuroiwa Medaka Chapter 115 Plot

The chapter preceding this one, “My Charms Are Wasted upon Kuroiwa Medaka,” is where we first meet Kawai.

She is the woman in charge of Anri Shinagawa, who is not Kuroiwa’s romantic partner. Kawai gets the impression that Kuroiwa constantly stays one step over Anri because of her position as an instructor.

In the meantime, Tomo asks Kuroiwa if she is available to teach and extends an offer of assistance. To be honest, Kuroiwa only acts as Anri’s instructor in an effort to gain Anri’s trust.

Kawai seeks to defeat Kuroiwa even if she would prefer to wash her fingers afterward. Her chilly hands contact him, and he feels himself torn between two persons.

Kawai’s attempts to romance Kuroiwa, which appear to have unexpected effects, add intricacy to the plot.

It will be fascinating to see when Kawai pursues Kuroiwa while the secret of Anri’s teachings is revealed in the next chapters.

“My Charms Are Wasted upon Kuroiwa Medaka” has an engrossing novel with unexpected plot twists that keep readers at the edge if their seats.

I am not worthy of Kuroiwa Medaka’s attractions. The main girl discovers at the beginning of Chapter 101 that Medaka is back in her life and that the absence is over.

After a long time, she was eager to see Medaka and was dressed in her new attire. She was ecstatic to meet him in class and thought she was in heaven—that is, until she noticed other people.

The other girls were the first to greet him and have also turned up for him. The new words for our cast or characters began when she went over and spoke to them after saying hello to the other girls.

For a moment, Mona was put off by their presence, but she quickly grew accustomed to her regular provocation after realizing that it was the new norm.

But then there is the new girl, a rich girl going through a rebellious phase, whom Medaka met while he was not at school.

As she passed Medaka on her run from her instructors, she was driven by an overwhelming impulse.

For some reason, she seized Medaka by the hand and made them follow her to a store where she could give him back.

I am not worthy of Kuroiwa Medaka’s attractions. Medaka’s situation will become more complex in Chapter 102. This time, he’ll know that the individual attempting to break into his family is only doing it for fun.

In the long run, the new girl will fall for him too, since Mona initially did something similar. Regarding how the horror genre’s magic is achieved,

The author made a passing reference to Mona and others in the previous chapter. As Medaka was being pushed aside by the new female, Mona was not even visible to be wishing she had were able to be with him.

It’s simple to predict how Medaka and the newest member of Harem will get along in the future.

Since the girl is going through a rebellious phase and the two are complete opposites, it is inevitable that she will try his tolerance. comparable to the one character from the start.

There isn’t an official synopsis for the most recent chapter, My Charms were Wasted upon Kuroiwa Medaka, Chapter 112. Readers should review the preceding chapter in order to comprehend the current plot.

In the previous chapter, the main character, Kuroiwa, is eager to get back in touch with Medaka after taking a vacation. Her happiness is short-lived though, as she soon discovers Medaka mingling with other girls.