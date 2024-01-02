How Clumsy You Are Miss Ueno Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

The Japanese comedic anime series Ueno-san wa Bukiyou is well-known for its titular character, Miss Ueno, and her clumsiness. The eponymous manga series served as the inspiration for the anime. The first episode aired on January 7, 2019, and the whole run of the program lasted from March 25, 2019, to March 25, 2019.

We haven’t heard anything about an anime sequel in almost two years. Fans eagerly anticipated news of a How Clumsy You Are Miss Ueno Season 2 renewal, but thus far, no details have been announced.

The first season of the anime has provided plenty of chuckles, and I don’t doubt it. There is a clear split among the program’s fanbase, with some people giving the show high marks and others giving it low marks. The original creators were unable to determine whether to continue it for a second season due to the varied reviews it has garnered.

We have collected all the necessary information, so there’s no need to worry. So, without further ado, I present to you the facts on the premiere date of How Clumsy You Are, Miss Ueno Season 2.

How Clumsy You Are Miss Ueno Season 2 Renewal Status

Two distinct demographics make up this show’s viewership, as we said before. One group thought it was great and gave it a good review, whereas the other only had bad things to say about it. The ratings of the anime were also impacted by this divided reaction. It now has a 6.61 average rating on MyAnimeList.

The show’s popularity is a positive aspect since it has a MAL group of more than 90,000 members. More than enough material for Season 2 of How Clumsy You Are, Miss Ueno, is also available at Lesprit Studio. To that end, the producers may decide to renew it for a second run if interest in the sequel continues to rise.

How Clumsy You Are Miss Ueno Season 2 Release Date

The first season of the anime How Clumsy You Are, Miss Ueno was a smashing success. After more than four years since the premiere of season one, fans of How Clumsy You Are, Miss Ueno, are patiently awaiting the return of the show.

The reviews for How Clumsy You Are Miss Ueno Season 1 have been divided; some have praised the program for its comedic timing, while others have found the show’s use of ludicrous language and antics to be more typical of anime. Miss Ueno’s production studio is uncertain about continuing this anime due to these conflicting evaluations for Where to Watch How Clumsy You Are.

How Clumsy You Are Miss Ueno Story

The title alone should have given it away: Miss Ueno is the show’s protagonist. She is a middle school student and the club president for the science department. The inventor, Ueno, is clever. One of her numerous inventions is a gadget that can change any liquid into drinkable water.

The gadget could also neutralize the unpleasant odor that was emanating from the liquid. Another possible usage is the creation of dark matter for concealment. There is nothing on this planet that is too difficult for her to do; she is very intelligent.

However, in her mind, she never created this contraption intending to assist or advance humanity. Love, the one thing she couldn’t understand, is the driving force behind all these actions.

The anime follows Tanaka, the second main character. Further, he is a member of the school’s scientific club. Ueno secretly loves her, but she’s too shy to tell him. She showed her admiration for Tanaka, but he was too ignorant to realize it. Everything about Ueno’s romantic life is dull.

Thus, she believes that Tanaka would undoubtedly fall for her if she subjected him to a sexually suggestive environment. For this reason, she enlists Tanaka’s help with her creations. In the hopes that Tanaka will realize her affection for him when the time comes.

How Clumsy You Are Miss Ueno Cast

Ueno Voiced by: Yū Serizawa (Japanese); Hilary Haag (English)

Tanaka Voiced by: Aimi Tanaka (Japanese); Nathan Wilson (English)

Yamashita Voiced by: Akari Kageyama (Japanese); Monica Rial (English)

Mizuna Tanaka Voiced by: Nichika Ōmori (Japanese); Patty Cakes (English)

Yomogi Tanaka Voiced by: Miku Itō (Japanese); Christina Kelly (English)

Tamon Voiced by: Shiori Izawa (Japanese); Holly Segarra (English)

Kitanaga Voiced by: Haruka Tomatsu (Japanese); Melissa Molano (English)

Nishihara Voiced by: Rina Satō (Japanese); Kira Vincent-Davis (English)

Minamine Voiced by: Ayana Taketatsu (Japanese); Joslyn Johnson (English)

Unogawa Voiced by: Yuka Iguchi (Japanese); Scarlette Skipper (English)

How Clumsy You Are Miss Ueno Season 2 Plot

“How Clumsy You Are” featured Miss Ueno and her wing ladies experimenting with a wide variety of innovations during Season 1. However, her attempt to get Tanaka’s attention—the high school infatuation she had—was unsuccessful. Season 2 will provide a satisfying conclusion to the bitter romance between Ueno and Tanaka.

Both of them are members of the scientific club, so it stands to reason that when they win Tanaka’s heart, they will begin developing innovations that might improve humankind in many domains.

How Clumsy You Are Miss Ueno Season 1 Review

While there are a few problems with this comedic anime’s first season, there are also many wonderful points. As the program has maintained consistent comedic aspects from the start, viewers were treated to a healthy dosage of laughter.

Its sexual overtones, meanwhile, maybe too much for certain viewers at times. Miss Ueno’s How Clumsy You Are did not need a large budget. It has a lovely, minimalist aesthetic.

The animation and graphic design of this anime enhance its comedic moments, which is a huge plus. There wasn’t much room for narrative or character development in the 10 episodes that made up this series. In sum, the anime is entertaining, but it lacks the quality to be considered a masterpiece. That it manages not to tire viewers is, in fact, the show’s redeeming quality.

Where to watch How Clumsy You Are Miss Ueno?

You may watch the first season of How Clumsy You Are, Miss Ueno, on HiDive, Crunchyroll, and VRV for free with advertisements.