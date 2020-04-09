Quibi presents a fun criminal comedy full of quirky characters

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Produced by Funny or Die and starring Will Forte and Kaitlin Olson, 'Flipped' is, for the moment, Quibi's flagship comedy. A fun series of humor about two characters craving for fame and wealth who will hit the dark side of their desire.

Reform or die

Taking advantage of both its micro-duration and its dual format, 'Flipped' expresses, especially in its first episode, the virtues of Quibi, a platform that has only just arrived and that begins to mark its territory through something that none of its rivals had achieved: hook from the application itself.

A couple in low hours, unemployed and with no future decide to proclaim themselves "experts" in home renovation and change the course of their lives. So they plan their jump to fame, designing houses in worse hours than themselves, and thus become the kings of a television format dominated by a couple hated by our protagonists.

The idea, as absurd as the execution, works like a charm thanks to the protagonist couple. Kaitlin Olson, veteran character actress (high school, come on) seen in 'Larry David', 'Colgados de Filadelfia' or 'Cuerpos de seguridad', complements herself perfectly alongside that Looney Tunes character who so much enjoys offering Will Forte, one of the most spectacular comedians of the last decade, in addition to an excellent actor when the occasion requires it, as in 'Nebraska'.

The house of trouble

A collision with a dangerous group initiates a series of tangles and implausible and ridiculous situations that the spectator only has to surrender to the comedy. Without trying to revolutionize the sitcom yes he manages to give a twist to the traditional narrative. His constant fiddling with the formats and the position of the screen are in this case an added value when it comes to watching this comedy.

Arturo Castro, who had already attracted the attention of the respectable with his powerful irruption in 'Narcos', gives the breast from the head and without a net launching himself into a totally opposite character, although with common features. There is such an amount of comic force in 'Flipped' that possibly it would also have worked in a standard format, with episodes of 20 minutes, but it is that they do not force anything: each cliffhanger The ending is exactly the antecedent to an advertising break in a traditional episode.

'Flipped' does not fool anyone. The humorous company's label closes each episode, in part giving more meaning to its experimental short form ideal for viewing on phone screens. In these times of streaming overdose it might seem crazy that no one would dare approach, but that all those fathers and all those mothers who do not have many free minutes a day during confinement are pointing to titles. Let them write down titles and start with 'Flipped'.