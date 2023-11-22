Quest Supremacy Chapter 115 Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

In Quest Supremacy, the epic duel in Soohyun and Jintae is nearing its dramatic conclusion.

Soohyun’s triumphant outcome can be attributed to his unparalleled collection of playing cards. His card strength was superior to that of Jintae’s deck.

Once more, in Chapter 112, Soohyun gained the upper hand by utilizing a buff card to enhance his attributes. This allowed him to deftly elude Jintae’s assaults prior to their ability to establish contact.

However, Soohyun did not merely avoid Jintae’s assault; he attacked with a formidable old-fashioned Taekkyeon strike to the face.

With the approach of Chapter 113, Soohyun seems prepared to direct his attention towards Choyun. His fighting prowess and card accumulation render him an intimidating adversary for Choyun. The culmination of this protracted conflict approaches.

An enthralling ongoing Korean manga, Quest Supremacy, combines action and fantasy in a school environment where the video game industry is the focal point.

The narrative centers on the captivating concept of transforming one’s existence into an online game, thereby obscuring the distinction between actuality and gaming.

As we further explore this distinctive storyline, we are engrossed in a realm where protagonists partake in objectives and obstacles reminiscent of role-playing games, resulting in a dynamic fusion of fantasy as well as action.

Therefore, remain alert for the subsequent installment of Quest Supremacy, which promises an immersive and exciting reading experience as it delves into an ever-changing narrative and a world where video games and reality intersect.

The eagerly anticipated release of Quest Supremacy Chapter 113 has the supporters in a frenzy. Both Soohyun and the conflict reach a catastrophic denouement.

Soohyun once more demonstrated initiative in Chapter 112. This time, he utilized an enhancement card to augment his already remarkable statistics.

As a consequence, he adeptly evaded each of Jintae’s strikes prior to their impact.

Quest Supremacy Chapter 115 Release Date

Chapter 115 of Quest Supremacy is expected to be published on December 3, 2023, at 12:00 a.m. KST.

The most recent installment of Quest Supremacy will be accessible to international audiences in accordance with their respective time zones.

For instance, the chapter will be accessible to Indian readers on December 3, 2023, at 8:30 p.m. IST.

Quest Supremacy Chapter 115 Plot

In chapter 115 of Quest Supremacy, there are no significant spoilers, as far as we are aware. Nevertheless, series devotees are able to anticipate even greater suspense and unpredictability in this particular chapter.

As the narrative progressed, readers had become accustomed to unexpected disclosures and intriguing new developments.

A variety of individuals harass him in class, which causes him to despise education. His sole source of enjoyment in life is gaming, which makes him long for his existence to resemble an RPG.

Subsequently, his desire is granted when an assignment prompt materializes within the physical realm, offering him a straightforward undertaking and an enticing recompense.

Having nothing to gain, he chooses to take the risk, and the pursuit of one objective rapidly leads to another.

Su Hyeon rapidly comes to the realization that, despite the increasing dangers and rewards, he has risen from an outsider for the center of attention at the school.

Soohyun boasts an extensive assortment of special ability cards, which, if utilized to their maximum potential, could readily secure him triumph.

Nevertheless, Choyun astutely monitors this conflict covertly; therefore, to utilize those cards at this moment would unduly expose their capabilities.

This would provide Choyun with crucial intelligence that could be utilized against Soohyun in the inevitable conflict that ensues later on.

Choyun has not yet been exposed to even a fraction of the extent and complexity of Soohyun’s assembled deck; therefore, Soohyun devises a hazardous course of action.

For the time being, he will attempt to conceal the full extent of the cards by reserving some.

With the intention of maximizing his impact, he expects to preserve an element of astonishment to employ against Choyun that the most crucial moment.

Implementing this sly strategy, Soohyun approaches Jintae directly in an attempt to prevail in the battle by utilizing only norm, non-special attack cards.

However, this conservative strategy proves considerably more challenging than expected. Jintae deftly evades Soohyun’s frontal assault and retaliates with an equally ferocious blow.

Soohyun is compelled to retreat and reassess his approach, deliberating on the appropriateness of revealing additional elements of his arsenal in the face of Choyun’s vigilant observation. The battle is precariously balanced.

When confronted with a corner, Soohyun is compelled to utilize a guard fist card as a defensive measure against Jintae’s impending counteroffensive.

After seizing a brief opportunity, Soohyun promptly executes a stun palm card, delivering a powerful blow to Jintae that causes him to experience three critical seconds of disorientation and stupor.

Jintae is stunned as Soohyun, recognizing a critical opportunity to win the battle, decides to go all-in and discharge the full force of all the cards he has amassed thus far in a single massive assault during those three seconds.

Nevertheless, Choyun astutely foresees this and promptly executes a nullify card from his personal deck, thereby liberating Jintae from the immobilize effect prior to Soohyun’s opportunity to exploit the situation.