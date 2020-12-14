“We Can Be Heroes” – Netflix’s Release Date, Cast, and Everything We Know So Far

Netflix is all set to please each and every fan of Shark Boy and Lava Girl with the premiere of the sequel movie, “We Can Be Heroes” as a New Year treat. It was indeed over fifteen years ago that you all may have enjoyed watching The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl.

But as of now, the movie sequel did manage to make its way to release on the streaming giant on 25th December. Yes, it will be a Christmas treat for the audience and fans of the movie characters.

There is a large number of fans as well as viewers who may not have expected it. The amazing and exciting sequel of The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl movie is something that you may not have think of.

But as you know now that it is going to happen soon. Most fans do remember the name of the movie as they read here. It is because the movie was such an interesting and excellent piece of work that will make its place in the heart of the viewers.

It will now be possible for all the viewers who have just heard about it and fans who have been waiting for it since the news did come out earlier.

You must know that The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl is a 2005 American Fantasy Adventure Film. Robert Rodriguez, the amazing and talented director was the one to works as a director and co-writer for this adventure movie.

Most people are happy as well as excited to know that the upcoming movie sequel to the 2005 movie, We Can Be Heroes also happen to have Robert Rodrigues as a writer and director of the film.

About The Upcoming Movie “We Can Be Heroes”

As you all now know, The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl will be returning back to the screens with its upcoming movie sequel, We Can Be Heroes. The next and upcoming part of the movie is all set to debut on Netflix. Within only a few days, all the fans and viewers will be able to watch the We Can Be Heroes movie in Theatres.

We Can Be Heroes is a Netflix Original Superhero Movie Sequel for which most people have been waiting for. The upcoming movie sequel is written and directed by Robert Rodriguez who also happens to be the director of The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl movie which did release back on 10 June 2005.

We Can Be Heroes is an American Fantasy Adventure Superhero movie that will be releasing soon on Netflix. It is sure that the upcoming movie sequel will premiere on 25th December 2020 which happens to be on Christmas, Friday.

Earlier this week, Rober Rodriguez did reveal that all the leading characters from his 2005 classic superhero cult movie will be returning back to the movie sequel this Christmas. It will be possible for all the fans and viewers to enjoy their Christmas Evening watching the We Can Be Heroes movie.

It is indeed going to be one of the most popular and exciting movies. There is a huge number of fans and viewers who are already waiting for the We Can Be Heroes movie to premiere on Netflix. You will surely find people sharing their happiness after knowing that the We Can Be Heroes movie will be releasing within a few weeks.

Undoubtedly, you will have the wish to know each and every detail about the upcoming movie sequel, We Can Be Heroes. Here’s everything we know so far.

Official Teaser Trailer For “We Can Be Heroes”

Now that you know about the premiere date of the We Can Be Heroes movie, you will be curious to know everything. But you will not have to worry about anything at all as we are going to provide you every essential information about the We Can Be Heroes movie.

You will indeed have the wish to know about when the upcoming movie sequel is going to be on Netflix or who you are going to witness in the latest movie.

Before everything else, you need to know that the official teaser for the We Can Be Heroes movie is out now. Netflix did recently release the official trailer for the upcoming superhero movie that Robert Rodriguez did direct.

There are so many fans who still have not watched the trailer yet. Therefore we suggest the first thing that you should do is watch the amazing trailer of We Can Be Heroes. In the trailer, you will get some glimpses of the superhero movie in which the kids with superpowers are on their way to save their superhero parents after the aliens kidnap them.

From what it seems like, Priyanka Chopra is playing the Mysterious Government Babysitter who happens to have some evil plans up her sleeves. So the kids will have to escape her first in order to save their parents. We Can Be Heroes is indeed going to bring a lot of fun as well as action along with great excitement for all the fans and viewers.

One of the most exciting things that you are going to know after watching the trailer is that the movie is so amazing and adventurous that you are going to love it when it will premiere this Christmas.

The Official Trailer of “We Can Be Heroes”

The amazing and exciting trailer of We Can Be Heroes is going to provide you glimpses of the upcoming superhero movie for about 30 seconds. The We Can Be Heroes movie trailer will reveal so many things that are surely letting you feel the thrill and excitement running through the veins.

Having a look at the official trailer of We Can Be Heroes, one thing is sure and that is the movie is premiering at a perfect time of Christmas when everyone will be happier celebrating the day. So the movie will be like a cherry on a cake as it will be possible for people to watch the We Can Be Heroes movie on Christmas eve.

The trailer begins with Marcus Moreno or Pedro Pascal who declares that they must stop the Alien invaders. As the trailer moves forward, viewers are going to get glimpses of a grown-up girl who happens to be a Lava Girl in her adulthood.

Taylor Dooley is an amazing actor who is going to play the character role of Lavagirl. You are also going to witness a new superhero with a cape that Boyd Holbrook, the co-star of Pedro Pascal will play in the upcoming movie sequel, We Can Be Heroes.

Then comes the cute and beautiful kid who happens to have a unique name, Guppy. Guppy is the character who is going to reveal the connection of the movie with the original movie.

Guppy says, “My mommy is Lavagirl, but my daddy is Sharkboy.” You all must know that Priyanka Chopra will be playing Ms. Granada, one of the leading characters in the upcoming movie.

As the trailer moves ahead, you can watch Ms. Granada taunt the kids for being children. But to her response, Guppy lets out a torrent of water from her gentle and small hands. It is sure that you will be amazed to have a look at the different powers of the kids.

The remaining seconds of the We Can Be Heroes official trailer will surely provide you some glimpses of how amazing and excellent powers the children possess. The viewers are going to witness a wide range of numerous powers from matrix-style jumps to curvy hands that can easily smash windows.

Of course, there will be Lavagirl with her strong and furious powers that can run down a chill through your veins. Guppy will shock all the viewers and fans when she will conjure a whale fish that happens to have a charming silver color. It will be possible for Guppy to ride on the silver whale and attack the aliens invading the earth.

From what it looks like from the We Can Be Heroes movie trailer, all the viewers are going to get a lot of excitement, action, some comedy, and thrilling moments. You need to know that the Netflix superhero film will be all about how the kids are going to use their amazing powers to save the earth as well as their parents.

The superhero movie is going to be more popular and famous among children as the main cast and part of the We Can Be Heroes movie contains heroes who are kids.

When “We Can Be Heroes” Movie Will Premiere On Netflix?

We Can Be Heroes is an upcoming superhero movie that is soon be going to release in Theatres. There are so many fans as well as viewers who have been waiting for a long time for the premiere date of the We Can Be Heroes movie.

Since the first movie, The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl did release back in 2005, most fans know in their hearts that there will be a movie sequel to the film. Also, Robert Rodriguez, the director of the movie has been working on the movie sequel plan for many years.

As a fan of Sharkboy and Lavagirl, you need to know that Robert Rodriguez’s son, Racer did manage to create all the characters. It was only his father who did get the inspiration from Racer’s characters to create such an adventurous, unique, and amazing superhero movie.

It is sure that now that all of the fans and viewers know about the We Can Be Heroes movie that is going to release soon on Netflix. So you will be more curious to know when the movie sequel is going to release on the streaming giant.

You need to know that there are only a few weeks left for the premiere date of We Can Be Heroes on Netflix. We Can Be Heroes is a movie sequel to the 2005 superhero movie, The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl.

Recently on a call with EW, Robert Rodriguez did manage to unveil some important facts. He discusses how he thinks of the movie sequel and decides to create the We Can Be Heroes movie. Rodriguez did mention that it was only possible due to the global pandemic lockdown. Robert Rodriguez mentions, “A lot of families have spent a lot of time together,” he says.

He added, “I’ve been getting calls from all kinds of studios. Reboot Spy Kids. Reboot Sharkboy. Of course, they want to. They’re all sitting at home with their kids.”

It comes as no surprise that the We Can Be Heroes movie will possibly be going to grab the attention of kids and youngsters. The interesting story plot of the movie and a full package of superpowers as well as action-adventure are what most kids are searching for in any and every movie. The movie will be total fun and it will be a great way to entertain kids after they have gone through a lot during the last couple of months.

As you all may have heard earlier, We Can Be Heroes was first scheduled to release on the first day of the next year. The previously scheduled premiere date of the We Can Be Heroes movie was 1st January 2021. While the new release date of the upcoming superhero movie sequel is 25th December on Christmas.

So it will be possible for all the viewers and fans to expect the We Can Be Heroes movie to air on 25th December 2020 on Netflix. You can be able to watch various posters of the new movie on Netflix which is now going to be released on Friday, Christmas. The IMDB page for the We Can Be Heroes movie informs about the total runtime which happens to be of 100 minutes.

Who Is In The Cast?

There are so many amazing and talented actors who are going to entertain all the viewers and fans in the We Can Be Heroes movie. One thing that all the viewers need to keep in mind is that the talented actors who are starring in the movie did work very hard.

Each and every actor is hoping for the We Can Be Heroes movie to release as soon as possible and becomes a great success. You may have surely heard about the character name, Lavagirl for so many times now. It is because Lavagirl will be returning in the upcoming movie sequel to save the world and entertain all the fans.

Taylor Dooley will be the main character to play the Lavagirl in the We Can Be Heroes movie. It seems like only a few weeks before when Taylor Dooley did manage to let us have a first look at the Lavagirl character when she did take it to her Instagram handle.

When the fans did get the first look images on Taylor Dooley’s Instagram feed, they directly know that the actress is going to give the Lavagirl character a life again on screen. So let us now have a look at other cast members who are all set to appear in the We Can Be Heroes movie.

Priyanka Chopra-Jonas, the popular Indian actress is going to reprise the character role of Ms. Granada. As you may have seen in the official trailer of the We Can Be Heroes movie, Ms. Granada has such a charming personality but she may have some evil intentions that she is hiding behind a beautiful silhouette.

Priyanka Chopra is going to be leading an amazing group of superheroes that goes by the name, Heroics. Tech-no is one of the superheroes and that character will be played by Christian Slater.

Now, Pedro Pascal, as you all have been waiting for will be playing one of the leading characters of Marcus Moreno. It will be possible for you to witness J J Dashnaw replace Taylor Lautner for the main character of the We Can Be Heroes movie, Sharkboy.

Crushing Low will definitely be the character that Brently Heilbron will be playing. Yaya Gosselin will appear in the movie as Missy Moreno while Haley Reinhart will be perfectly playing the character of Ms. Vox. You all will see Isaiah Russel-Balley reprise the role of Rewind. Also, Red Lightning Fury will be the character that Brittany Perry-Russell will act greatly.

You must know that the talented actor Vivien Blair will be playing the character role of Guppy. It is sure that you may have figured it out by now that Guppy is the beautiful and elegant daughter of Sharkboy and Lavagirl. All the fans and viewers will be excited to know that Guppy will be an important character the We Can Be Heroes movie will be focussing more about.

There are so many other talented and amazing actors that are going to appear in the We Can Be Heroes movie when it will release on Christmas. Some other actors that are going to be included in the We Can Be Heroes movie are Adriana Barraza, Isaiah Russell-Bailey, Akira Akbar, Lyon Daniels, Nathan Blair, Lotus Blossom, Hala Finley, Andy Walken, Dylan Henry Lau, Andrew Diaz, Taylor Dooley, Sung Kang, Haley Reinhart, J. Quinton Johnson, Brittany Perry-Russell and Brently Heilbron.

We hope that now you will have all the information about which actor is going to play which character in the We Can Be Heroes movie. It is the star cast that has the potential to make any TV show popular and well-known. So all the fans and viewers are going to be waiting for the appearance of their favorite actors as well as characters.

What About The Plot of “We Can Be Heroes”?

There are so many fan theories that you all have come across about the story plot of the We Can Be Heroes movie. Some fans are sharing their own plot theories over their social media handles. Now that when we are talking about the fans of Sharkboy and Lavagirl, you need to know that there is a huge fanbase.

Dream BIG😏 pic.twitter.com/PSBaHHoQz6 — We Can Be Heroes (@AmericasMoment) November 21, 2020

All the fans have already started sharing how happy they are to know that the movie sequel for The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl is releasing soon on Netflix. You can have a look at the social media platforms to know how much love and care the fans are doing to the actors who are going to feature in the We Can Be Heroes movie. So it is sure that the movie is going to be one of the most popular ones for the month and maybe for the year.

With such an interesting and exciting story plot of the, We Can Be Heroes movie, all the viewers are going to get a joyful ride full of adventures and action. When you will be watching the We Can Be Heroes movie, it is sure that there will not be a moment when you will be distracted by something else.

The story of the movie will not leave you once you have started watching it. As Robert Rodriguez, the director of the upcoming superhero movie mentions We Can Be Heroes is going to be like An Avengers Team but with children instead of adults. Just like the Avengers, children with superpowers are going to save the earth from the Alien invasion.

The story of We Can Be Heroes revolves around the children who did inherit some marvelous superpowers from their parents. You will surely love watching a wide variety of superpowers that the children will have in the movie.

But the most amazing and interesting part of the movie is to observe how mature the children are of this generation. They can do any work or anything to which they set their mind.

No matter how difficult it will be, we can assure you that Guppy and other superheroes will save Sharkboy and Lavagirl along with the entire world. The group of superheroes who are more like teenagers calls themselves Heroics.

After so many years of serving as super-heroes, Sharkboy and Lavagirl are now parents to a beautiful and lovely daughter, Guppy. They are happy and scared, both to know that Guppy has inherited the superpowers from Sharkboy and Lavagirl. The superpowers that Guppy has will grow stronger as she grows old.

The story gets more interesting and thrilling when the Aliens will invade the earth. It is terrifying for the whole world to know that Aliens did kidnap Sharkboy and Lavagirl, the superhero parents. Now, it is all up to the children superheroes to save them and the world.

Aliens and the terrific creature army is all set to destroy the world and show how powerful they are. Therefore the only hope that the world has is the children who have inherited superpowers from their parents.

Well, we know that all of you have the same question of whether the children are capable enough to defeat such a powerful and strong team of Aliens or they are going to get captured. You need to know that we only have a few days left before the We Can Be Heroes movie will release on Netflix.

There is no doubt to expect a lot of fun, excitement, and thrill from the upcoming superhero movie sequel. Make sure to watch this entertaining movie to embark on an adventurous journey of Guppy and her friends who are all set to save the world along with Sharkboy and Lavagirl.

Netflix Has Released The Synopsis

All of you will be excited to know that Netflix, the streaming giant did manage to release the official synopsis for the upcoming superhero adventure movie, We Can Be Heroes. Recently, there was a comic-con panel that Collider did manage to host during the lockdown for COVID-19 back in July.

Robert Rodriguez who happens to be the writer and director of We Can Be Heroes did reveal some interesting things about why the movie was among the most challenging ones.

He mentions the reason why he thinks that the We Can Be Heroes movie was not a piece of cake to create and direct. Robert Rodriguez informs all the fans and viewers that We Can Be Heroes is indeed his most challenging movie to date.

Robert Rodriguez says, “Any director knows, the most challenging scene is like a dinner scene where you got a lot of people. The whole movie I got 11 superhero kids in every shot. Trying to figure out how to film that was incredible. It’s really challenging and exciting, and I already shot it and was editing it when this happened.”

Let us now have a look at the official synopsis for the story plot of the We Can Be Heroes movie that will release soon.

“When alien invaders kidnap Earth’s superheroes, their kids are whisked away to a government safe house. But whip-smart tween Missy Moreno (Yaya Gosselin) will stop at nothing to rescue her superhero dad, Marcus Moreno (Pedro Pascal).

Missy teams up with the rest of the super kids to escape their mysterious government babysitter, Ms. Granada (Priyanka Chopra-Jonas). If they’re going to save their parents, they’ll have to work together by using their individual powers — from elasticity to time control to predicting the future — and form an out-of-this-world team.”

At the current moment, all the fans and viewers are eagerly waiting for the We Can Be Heroes movie to release as soon as possible on Netflix. Don’t forget to watch the upcoming movie on 25th December 2020 with your entire family to experience happiness, excitement, and joy.