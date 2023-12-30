Queer Eye Season 8: Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

Among Netflix’s original programming, Queer Eye is among the most family-friendly. We would be completely OK with the streaming provider renewing the series for several more seasons.

Like you, a lot of Netflix viewers are hoping that Queer Eye will be around for a long time. The program always manages to secure a spot in Netflix’s schedule, has high ratings, and appeals to a wide variety of viewers. After seven fantastic seasons, however, will the program finally end? Also, is the possibility of an eighth season still in the works? When will it be?

All the information we have about Queer Eye season 8 is here!

Queer Eye Season 8 Release Date

The eighth season of Queer Eye will debut on Netflix on January 24, 2024. The seasons of Queer Eye have always aired in the autumn and spring, respectively, meaning that the show has never skipped a season. Seasons 7 and 8 premiered in December and May, respectively; therefore, season 8 will likely launch around the same time as the winter season.

About Queer Eye

Queer Eye is a reality show that premiered on Netflix in the United States on February 7, 2018. In each episode of this 2003 revival of the Bravo series, five counselors take it upon themselves to assist one person for a week by offering their professional advice.

Many members of the LGBT community and other marginalized groups have praised the program for the positive role it plays in their lives. The reboot series has aired 65 episodes as of the premiere of season seven in May 2023.

Queer Eye Season 8 Cast

The Fab Five will be back for Queer Eye season 8, but we won’t know who else is joining them until the season airs. Jonathan and Antoni keep themselves occupied with their pet supplement firm, while Tan hosts another Netflix series called Next in Fashion.

However, the Fab Five never seem to run out of ideas for an adventure. Since Bobby said in November 2023 that this would be his final season, we may expect a new Fab Five member in season 9.

It would have been interesting for the Fab Five to visit the Pacific Northwest because most of their seasons have been set in the Midwest, the South, or the East Coast. However, Netflix has announced that the quintet will be returning to New Orleans for season 8.

Season 9, nevertheless, will see the Fab Five go to Sin City. The arrival of January 2024 is much anticipated, as Queer Eye continues to captivate audiences long after its first airing.

Queer Eye Season 8 Plot

Both the players and the audience are changed by the performance, which leads to a more compassionate and appreciative society.

One of the five members of the team is Bobby Brown, an interior designer who takes great pleasure in creating rooms that are both aesthetically pleasing and functionally sound. Fans will miss seeing Bobby’s enchanted antics this season since he will be replaced in Season 9.

Queer Eye Season 8 Filming Locations

Producers ultimately opted to shoot Season 8 in New Orleans after sending the Fab Five on a journey across Louisiana in Season 7. Los Angeles will serve as the backdrop for Season 9, as previously revealed.

Since every site has its own unique culture and enchantment, many people are curious about where Queer Eye was filmed. While Seasons 1 and 2 took place in Georgia, Seasons 3 and 4 mostly took place in Kansas, Illinois, and Missouri.

Where to watch Queer Eye Season 8?

This new Queer Eye has been streaming on Netflix continuously since its 2018 debut. Season eight will premiere on January 24, and viewers may watch all seven seasons online at this time.

Conclusion

The lives of people in Tokyo, Japan, Kansas City, Atlanta, Philadelphia, New Orleans, and Texas have all been touched by Queer Eye. Las Vegas was revealed as the destination for Season 9, and fans are excited to see how the natives live in such a vibrant metropolis.

Optimal society is exemplified by Queer Eye. We would all live in a much better world if only everyone had the optimism and innocence that this group has. The show’s creators have struck gold with their creation; it serves as both a therapeutic outlet and a source of optimism for its audience.