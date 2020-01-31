Queen Eilsabetta, all the strangest things that The Queen owns (including dolphins, parks and 200 identical bags)

Share it:

There Queen Elizabeth she is an inexhaustible source of anecdotes and although the last few years have been hard for her at family level (just to put it mildly), the curiosity about her life they say a lot about the fact that at 94 she is still the boss of the British Royal Family (with a few little helpers named Martini). Scandals, gossip and years that pass do not stop her but above all they will not take away her firsts: in addition to that of a sovereign's longest reign (67 years in 2020) there are some really incredible strange things that Queen Elizabeth has and get ready, because it's not just about precious crowns, houses and castles. No, she also owns dolphins, mulberry plantations and even Trafalgar Square and the Tower of London. Ah, and apparently she also has a fake hand that students once gave her in case she got tired of greeting the subjects. So, to say the least.

Curiosity about Queen Elizabeth, the 30 strangest things she has

Queen Elizabeth who thinks about how many things she owns and is pleased with it. Tim GrahamGetty Images

The English and Welsh swans

Yes, Queen Elizabeth according to a royal decree that has been going on since 1186 owns all the swans in the country, which are officially considered to be real animals. If you don't believe it, try to find out the relationship between the swans and her Majesty because there are photos, laws and events that prove the fact that in addition to being the Commonwealth Sovereign, she is also the queen of the swans.

But dolphins too

If swans were not enough for you, Queen Elizabeth also owns the dolphins of the kingdom, according to a statute that has been going on since 1324.

Regent's Street

Well, besides castles and manors do you want not to own one of the most famous streets in London and the world? It is part of the Crown Estate, or the properties of the Crown.

And you don't want to put six real residences in it?

You have to list them all without forgetting one. Ready for the challenge? Obviously there is Buckingham Palace and then Windsor Castle, its official residence. But also Sandringham (for winter), Balmoral (for summer) and Holyrood Palace in Edinburgh. Ah, Hillsborough Castle in Ireland is missing, just to guard the whole kingdom.

200 bags (almost) all the same

You already knew that Launer's purse was Queen's favorite, but did you also know that it has a type 200? Considering that they cost around £ 2,500 a bag, do your math without passing out!

It has a private ATM

Do you want to pick up with the guy behind you waiting, the crowd passing around you and the boredom of having to do it in public? Better to have a private ATM, the one that Queen Elizabeth has inside Buckingham Palace.

The best place in Wimbledon

"But is Wimbledon mine too ?!" Scarff oilsGetty Images

It's called the Royal Box and has pretty much the best view of all of Wimbledon. And who do you want to give it to if not The Queen?

The Tower of London, Westminster Abbey and Hyde Park

In practice, Queen of London. Ah, and as for owned parks it is second to none: Kensington Gardens, The Regent's Park, Primrose Hill and The Green Park are also its own.

An art collection of 150 thousand pieces

In the third season of The Crown on Netflix you see the Queen (played by Olivia Colman) trying to make herself an artistic culture, having the most incredible works of art in the world brought to court. Well, those works of art today are part of the Royal Collection which counts something like 150 thousand works scattered among museums, houses and castles of the Crown. Add to these the precious Fabergé eggs for a total of 600 pieces and play bingo.

A team of winning horses

The Queen's passion for horses has remained unchanged over the years, but did you know that she has a thoroughbred team that earns her 9 million pounds every year thanks to the races?

But also a car stable

Queen Elizabeth walking around her car estates. Max Mumby / IndigoGetty Images

Strolling around his estates, The Queen still drives although, officially, he never got his license like ordinary mortals (another curiosity about the Royal Family to remember). Between Rolls-Royce, Bentley and Land Rover it has cars for £ 10 million.

A crown with 1300+ diamonds

It has many, many crowns, but the most famous – perhaps of the whole world – is the Diamonds Diadem, 1333 diamonds, an unspecified weight. He never wears it but it is the most spatial of all.

And also a 530-carat diamond

Power of the 530-carat crystal, come to me! Print CollectorGetty Images

Do you want to not even own a fantastic African diamond inherited from the grandparents of 530 carats? For decades it has been embedded in the Queen's royal set consisting of Crown and scepter and its value is estimated at around 51 million dollars.

A Canadian cow and two Seychelles turtles

They gave her an Aberdeen Angus cow in 2005 in Canada and, unable to carry it, left her in the care of an overseas farm. But technically, it is hers, as well as the turtles that gave her in 1972 during a royal tour and that are as immortal as she is.

Four Guinness Book of Records

Obviously, she has not only many material things but also 4 Guinness World Record not bad: she is the longest-serving queen in the world, the oldest, the richest and also the one who appears on more coins than any other current sovereign.

The English seabed and a farm in the middle of the sea

And the sea isn't it? If they are part of the Crown Estate, then everything is worth it. Also the Thanet Offshore Wind Farm, which is located 7 miles from the Kent coast and produces wind energy.

Gold mines in Scotland

It was unthinkable that they weren't his. And then Scotland is the favorite country of the Royal Family, in fact it has half of it.

The wedding dress of Queen Victoria

One of the most famous sovereigns in history after Elizabeth II is Queen Victoria, of whom the great-granddaughter inherited the book of drawings (now owned by the Royal Collection) and also the wedding dress.

A baptismal font

Can you baptize royal babies in a commoners source? Better than the gold one ordered by Queen Victoria in 1840 and handed down for generations.

