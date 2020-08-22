PS5 will have the best line-up ever according to Sony; more games will be announced

Share it:

A day full of news for fans of the PlayStation world: after the publication of the first PS5 TV commercial, Sony described the functioning of the adaptive triggers and the haptic feedback of the DualSense in several video games, while the head of marketing Eric Lempel assured us that the PS5 launch will take place in 2020.

We extrapolated Lempel’s statement from a long interview granted to GamesIndustry.biz, but those were certainly not the only words worthy of interest. The head of marketing has proven himself amazingly proud of the PS5 launch line-up (and the games that will come soon after), calling it the best ever: “The contents of the launch window and the next period are incredibly exciting. I would describe it as the best line-up ever in PlayStation history, considering both the works of Worldwide Studios and those of our different partners around the world “.

He then added that there are still games to announce: “We did reveal some of that content, but of course there is also more, and I can say that the way developers can tie into this platform and create new experiences with new IPs, or well-known IPs, is exciting “.

The launch date of PS5 has not yet been announced, but in the last speech entrusted to the Official PlayStation Blog Sony has hinted that news could arrive in a few weeks.