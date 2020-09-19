PS5, the PlayStation boss ensures: more Japanese games on the way

There are many interesting ideas that emerged during the interview Jim Ryan, the president of Sony Interactive Entertainment, granted to the microphones of the Japanese portal AV Watch.

In addition to having revealed the reasons that convinced the gaming division to discard the idea of ​​a console like the Xbox Series S, the PlayStation boss also had the opportunity to talk about the relationship with Japanese developers, which in recent years has further strengthened. Ryan noted that many games from the Rising Sun were shown during the PS5 Showcases in June and September, such as Pragmata, Final Fantasy 16, Resident Evil Village and Devil May Cry Special Edition … and it’s not over yet: more unannounced games are coming in the future!

He added that about five to six years ago Japanese developers were actively supporting mobile, and only in the last two years are they returned en masse to consoles, particularly on PlayStation, although he admitted that the trend is affecting the entire industry. Ryan assured that Sony will continue to negotiate with Japanese companies, and that currently is on excellent terms with Capcom, Square Enix and Koei Tecmo. In short, the future looks bright for all fans of Japanese operas.