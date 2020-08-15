PS5, Spider-Man Miles Morales will not be the only exclusive at launch: well-known analyst speaks

Share it:

It is now certain that Xbox Series X will arrive in November, while Sony has not yet offered a specific monthly launch window, preferring to use the words "Holyday 2020".

Despite this, the debut of PlayStation 5 inevitably gets closer and many are wondering what the next gen console launch line-up will be. A well-known videogame analyst, active on the web as "Benji-Sales"Usually dedicated to commenting on commercial results and sales of hardware and individual video games, the latter let slip a comment on the matter, which he returned to during the live shows that you can see at the opening.

In the video he states: "All I can say about yesterday's comment is just that Spider-Man isn't the only exclusive thing coming to PlayStation 5 at launch. And no, I'm not counting Astro-Bot. I can't say more about it. I'm not telling us there's a big, unannounced game, that's not what I'm saying, but yes, there will be something other than Spider-Man available for PS5 at launch. That's all I can say"On the subject, Benji-Sales then expressed himself further on Twitter, as you can verify below, to quell some speculations. The analyst here wanted to exclude reflections of the scope of a Final Fantasy XVI, a COD o God of War 2.

At the moment, of course, these are simple rumor, which, we invite you to remember, do not represent certain or official information.