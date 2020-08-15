Technology

PS5, Spider-Man Miles Morales will not be the only exclusive at launch: well-known analyst speaks

August 15, 2020
Garry
2 Min Read
It is now certain that Xbox Series X will arrive in November, while Sony has not yet offered a specific monthly launch window, preferring to use the words "Holyday 2020".

Despite this, the debut of PlayStation 5 inevitably gets closer and many are wondering what the next gen console launch line-up will be. A well-known videogame analyst, active on the web as "Benji-Sales"Usually dedicated to commenting on commercial results and sales of hardware and individual video games, the latter let slip a comment on the matter, which he returned to during the live shows that you can see at the opening.

In the video he states: "All I can say about yesterday's comment is just that Spider-Man isn't the only exclusive thing coming to PlayStation 5 at launch. And no, I'm not counting Astro-Bot. I can't say more about it. I'm not telling us there's a big, unannounced game, that's not what I'm saying, but yes, there will be something other than Spider-Man available for PS5 at launch. That's all I can say"On the subject, Benji-Sales then expressed himself further on Twitter, as you can verify below, to quell some speculations. The analyst here wanted to exclude reflections of the scope of a Final Fantasy XVI, a COD o God of War 2.

READ:  Elden Ring: what happened to it? News coming no earlier than the end of 2020, according to Jeff Grubb

At the moment, of course, these are simple rumor, which, we invite you to remember, do not represent certain or official information.

