PS5 Showcase, from Spider-Man Miles Morales to Demon’s Souls: what can we expect?

Surprisingly enough, Sony’s leaders broke the quiet of a placid Saturday afternoon to announce a new event dedicated to PlayStation 5, scheduled for next week.

The evening of Wednesday 16 September will in fact see the transmission of a PlayStation 5 Showcase, live streaming that will keep the gaming community busy for well About 40 minutes. The video giant has already confirmed that during the event there will be a way to learn more details about what will be the games coming to PS5 at launch … and beyond! The protagonists will also be the daughter productions of internal teams Sony and the titles in development with partners Third parts.

At the moment, unfortunately, there have not yet been official confirmations on the identity of the software houses that will attend the PlayStation 5 Showcase. On this front, therefore, it is currently only possible to work with imagination. Among the most eligible candidates for an appearance on the digital stage, the developers of Insomniac Games, who have two PS5 titles in the works: Marvel’s Spider Man: Miles Morales and Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart. Among the most desired, there are also Bluepoint and Japan Studio, engaged on the remake of Demon’s Souls. It is also difficult to predict the attendance of Third Party teams, with titles ranging from Resident Evil Village a Kena: Bridge of Spirits, passing through Ghostwire Tokyo.

Waiting for the event, which we hope will also be the venue in which to learn PS5 launch date and price, we ask you: what are you hoping to see during the PS5 Showcase? We remind you that, of course, the editorial team will follow the event live on the Everyeye Twitch Channel: the appointment is for Wednesday 16 September all ore 22:00 Italian, don’t miss it!