PS5, pre-orders: they could start ‘at any time’, for a UK retailer

At the end of August, Sony’s top management opened pre-registrations for PS5 pre-orders in the US, with the caveat that the available console stocks may be limited.

Consequently, some limits in terms of quantities for the pre-orders made by each user have been illustrated. However, no update has yet arrived on the European front, with the Old Continent still short of information on possible procedures pre-registration. Moreover, the videogame giant has not yet confirmed nor the price born there launch date of PlayStation 5.

Recently, the British retailer Simply Games has decided to proceed independently, inviting its users to proceed with “demonstrations of interest“. In inviting fans to register, the retailer said he expects PS5 pre-orders to open.”any day starting today“. In the emails, reference is also made to the possibility that the next gen console is available exclusively through the pre-order route, due to a limited stock availability.

For official updates, there is now nothing left to do but wait for communications from Sony. Meanwhile, the official PlayStation site has welcomed the descriptions of the games coming to PS5.