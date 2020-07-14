PS5 from GameStop between consoles, accessories and games, all products

Share it:

GameStop Italy has recently updated the PS5 section on the site listing a series of products arriving but not yet available for pre-order. Let's see which ones!

From GameStopZing you can book NBA 2K21 (75.98 euros) and NBA 2K21 Mamba Forever Edition (99.98 euros) in the PlayStation 5 version, in the catalog there are other titles that are not yet available for purchase or bookable: Sackboy A Big Adventure, Ratchet & Clank Rift, Horizon Forbidden West, Destruction AllStars, Demon's Souls, Resident Evil Village, Marvel's Spider-Man Miles Morales, Gran Turismo 7 and REturnal. As for the hardware instead we find PlayStation 5, the remote control for multimedia content, the Pulse 3D wireless headphones, HD camera, DualSense controller and charging base.

According to various rumors, Sony should announce PS5 release date and price very soon opening of pre-orders all over the world in view of the launch scheduled for a generic autumn 2020. Various international retailers are preparing for this event and at the beginning of the week they updated their sites by inserting various products in the lists, waiting for Sony to officially kick off the pre-orders and reveal all the details on the PlayStation 5 debut.