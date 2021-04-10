The pack of two Wi-Fi plugs TP-Link Tapo P100 drops to 17.99 euros, close to its historical minimum price on Amazon

Wi-Fi sockets are a fairly common accessory in the homes of users who seek to control household appliances “intelligently” using their smartphone or voice commands through speakers such as the Amazon Echo or Google Home. The pack de TP-Link Tapo P100 With two units it is on sale on Amazon for 17.99 euros, one of its lowest prices.





Buy TP-Link Tapo P100 “smart” plugs at the best price

With a recommended retail price of around 25 euros, the TP-Link Tapo P100 Wi-Fi socket pack of two can be found on Amazon at one of its lowest prices to date, reaching 17.99 euros, a discount of almost seven euros with respect to its RRP.

TP-Link Tapo P100 – Smart Plug 2990 W (Wireless, Bluetooth / Wi-Fi, 802.11b, 802.11g, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11n), Indoor, Status) White

These “smart” plugs have a sleek and compact design to avoid blocking neighboring connections. They can be controlled remotely through the app for mobile devices or with the voice assistants of Google and Alexa.

Among its functions are the timer, to create countdown lists to the connected devices, and the away mode, with which to automatically turn the products off and on at different times of the day to simulate that someone is at home.

