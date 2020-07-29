PS5, DualSense is an 'adorable toy': the enthusiasm of the Deathloop team

Share it:

Following the announcement of the temporal exclusivity of Deathloop on PS5, the team of Arkane, part of the Bethesda family, returns to discuss the new Sony hardware.

To express itself in this regard is specifically Dinga Bakaba, Game Director responsible for the development of Deahloop, during a video interview with colleagues from IGN.com. During the chat, which you can find in full format directly at the opening of this news, the videogame author highlighted that for his team there are different reasons for being excited about PlayStation 5. Among the reasons cited are i improvements coming in terms of visual fidelity and of framerate, with the latter particularly relevant for a team working on an adrenaline-fueled title.

However, the potential offered by Dinga Bakaba seems to whet the creative mind more DualSense, controller destined to collect the legacy of the current DualShock 4. The Director reiterated that Deathloop will take advantage of the features of the PS5 pad: features such as the haptic feedback and i resistive triggers in fact, they appear to be very interesting for Arkane, traditionally dedicated to the development of first-person games and therefore to the constant search for tools with which to guarantee greater immersiveness. "I think every game designer in the world who has got their hands on DualSense thinks it is an adorable toy,– concluded – and I think gamers will also appreciate those features ".