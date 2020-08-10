PS5 and Xbox Series X: User experience matters more than hardware specs, for Hazmer

Share it:

Chatting nextgen-themed with the editors of GamingBolt, Wan Hazmer, the lead developer of Final Fantasy XV, reflected on the importance of the user experience offered by PS5 and Xbox Series X.

From the columns of GB, the experienced Malaysian designer who is currently working on the music platform No Straight Roads with Metronomik he begins by stating that "We are sure that the technology of both nextgen systems will have their pros and cons, but what we can't wait to do with PS5 and Xbox Series X is push these consoles to understand what they will bring to the end user experience, not only in terms of games but also connected services. Sure, they will allow us to make games completely seamless via SSD and to push graphics thanks to better processors and specs, but to be honest we are much more excited to develop you thinking about what the user experience matters most to us ".

To underline the concept and underline the importance of user experience compared to the diatribe on the specifications of PS5 and Xbox Series X that has been dragging on sites, forums and social networks for months now, Hazmer tries to look beyond thecurrent generation of consoles and explain that "We want to see how these systems will integrate with the lifestyle and interests of users outside of a playful context. In the field of music, for example, it is not only important for us to have the right audio technology but also to understand how much they can be. those systems are useful in integrating with the music library of players and their community. It would be wonderful to see a new generation of consoles that can create unique experiences relevant to the tastes of individual players ".