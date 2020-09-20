PS5 and the chaos of pre-orders: Sony apologizes and promises to send new consoles to stores

With an open letter addressed to its fans and shared on PlayStation social profiles, Sony apologizes for the chaos generated by the PS5 pre-orders and promises to remedy it as soon as possible.

In the message posted on Twitter, representatives of Sony Interactive Entertainment link back to the latest news on the problems encountered in the first stage of PlayStation 5 reservation and explain that “Let’s be honest: PS5 pre-orders could have been a lot easier. We really apologize for that.”.

In response tohuge question received by the various retailers who have opened pre-orders of PS5, Sony says it is ready to put one on the market superior stock of nextgen consoles: “In the coming days, we will be making more PS5 consoles available for those who want to pre-order. Resellers will share more details.”.

The increase in consoles available for the launch of PS5, expected in Italy for November 19, will also involve the console production and distribution chain to be marketed in the immediately following phase, as Sony spokesmen promise, stating that “more PS5s will be available later this year”. Those who want to embrace the new videogame generation of the Japanese company and will not have the opportunity for the launch, therefore, will have the opportunity to “make up” during the holiday season. While waiting to receive further information from Sony and from the individual retailers involved in the PS5 pre-orders, we refer you to our specile on the PS5 Showcase of last September 16.