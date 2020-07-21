PS5 and DualSense: the founder of Sucker Punch and the Director of Ghost of Tsushima speak

Share it:

The adventure that puts players in the shoes of Jin Sakai is recently available on PlayStation 4, but many are wondering what the plans are sucker Punch for the future Sony home console.

They have recently been questioned on the subject Brian Fleming is Jason Connell, respectively co-founder of Sucker Punch and Art and Creative Director of Ghost of Tsushima. During an interview granted to the editorial staff of Eurogamer.net, both shared some synthetics next-gen hardware considerations. Unfortunately, neither of them wanted to offer too many clues about Sucker Punch's plans for the new platform, highlighting how, in truth, the team really was too busy developing Ghost of Tsushima to be able to turn the thought to PlayStation 5.

Connell however wanted to remember how in the past he was among the first artists to work concretely on PlayStation 4: an experience that he remembers as exciting and that he can not wait to replicate. Fleming, for his part, has shown particular enthusiasm for DualSense, new PS5 controller, in particular for the feature linked to the haptic feedback. Working on the relationship between controller, player and gaming experience, he underlined, is in fact part of Sucker Punch's DNA and the potential offered by DualSense, in his vision, will literally represent "an extremely important issue".

Looking forward to learning what the plans are sucker Punch for PS5, we recall that recently a video gameplay of Prophecy, a project canceled by the team, has made its way on the net, while rumors point to a return of InFamous du PS5.