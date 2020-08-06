PS5: a doubtful leak shows the prototype of the black DualSense

Share it:

Twitter user Alex Kyaw claims to have got hold of several photos depicting the black colored version of DualSense, the nextgen controller of PlayStation 5.

Originally appeared on the True-Gaming forum, the photos of this leak would come from one "unknown source", from here i strong doubts their effective reliability. However, the images in question show the front and rear of the black DualSense, a version not yet announced by Sony despite the Japanese technological giant has opened up the possibility of future customizations of PS5.

In a second series of photographs taken of this hypothetical DualSense prototype, the anonymous author of the leak offers a quick comparison between the black pad and the "classic" version of the PS5 controller in white coloring. As in the case of Lance McDonald's tweet on the backward compatibility of PS5 with PS4 games, we therefore invite you to take these new indiscretions with due caution.

We leave you to tweets with pictures leaked on the True-Gaming forum; while waiting to find out what you think about it, we take this opportunity to offer you our deepening on DualSense design and PS5 controller features.