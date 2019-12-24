PS4, new record: a player manages to conquer 50 Platinum Trophies in 20 hours

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The PS4Trophies youtuber, whose name speaks volumes about his favorite video game activity, claims to have managed to set a new world record on PlayStation 4 by conquering the beauty of 50 Platinum Trophies after taking part in a 20-hour marathon game.

Before embarking on this challenge, the content creator self-imposed strict rules to complete his hunting for platinum trophies, the most important of which concerns the impossibility of using games not coming from the PS4 game library such as, for example, PS Vita titles.

As we can easily guess, the choice of the youtuber has fallen on independent "minor" projects which do not require too much time to complete. In this way, the author was able to maximize his efforts and avoid engaging in too grueling gameplay sessions: regardless of the "stratagems" implemented to achieve the set goal, the effort made was truly remarkable.

At the top and at the bottom of the news you will find two videos packaged by the youtuber to witness the salient stages of his marathon in streaming, that is, the initial and final hours of the videogame venture. To stay on topic PS4, on these pages you can find the video of the Back Button Attachment of the DualShock 4 controller and you can read the messages with the Christmas greetings 2019 of the Sony developers.