 Promo of Legends of Tomorrow 5 × 05: Mortal Khanbat

The great Genghis Khan It is the next Encore that the Legends will have to face next week’s episode “DC’s Legends of Tomorrow”. After an episode last night that helped mark some of the bases of the fifth season and that continued to expand the consequences of Crisis on Infinite Earths, Legends will travel to Hong Kong, only in the 1990s, to stop the Mongol warrior.

The promo of the chapter advances a great threat in the figure of Khan, but also moments of humor in the purest style of the Legends, as the video itself advances.

A step forward – With Sara (Caity Lotz) still far from the Waverider, Legends find a new adventure with Ava's new invention (Jes Macallan), the Prognosticator, and now they must try to defeat Genghis Khan in Hong Kong in 1990. The life of Constantine (Matt Ryan) is hanging by a thread, and Ray (Brandon Routh), Nora (Courtney Ford) and Gary (Gary Tsekhman) try to help him, but Constantine tries to make a deal with Astra (Olivia Swann) instead. Meanwhile, Behrad (Shayan Sobhian) is confused by the recent behavior of Charlie (Maisie Richardson-Sellers), but everyone finds out why Charlie is trying to run away from his past and what.

Caity Lotz directed this episode on February 25 written by Grainne Godfree & Mark Bruner.