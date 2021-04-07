Production of iPhone 13 A15 processors to start ahead of schedule, according to DigiTimes

As DigiTimes has learned, TSMC, the maker of iPhone chips for several generations, will start manufacturing the A15s for the iPhone 13s ahead of schedule. At the end of May, the manufacture of the processors will begin that, if there is no surprise, we will see this September.

A production that starts early for a punctual release

Recall that last year, due to the health situation, Apple was forced to launch the iPhone 12 in October, outside the usual rhythm of launches in September. It is clear that the health situation has evolved a lot and yet, there are other factors that could slow down the iPhone.

One of the most important is the global chip shortage, a situation that could lead Apple to advance the manufacture of the A15 to be able to compensate for any unforeseen that may arise in the manufacture of the new iPhones.

Recall that Ming-Chi Kuo published relatively recently that he believes that Apple plans to launch the iPhone 13 in September, going back to the usual schedule. Something that the mass production of the new processor since the end of May clearly supports.

The truth is that this year, after the arrival of the Mac with Apple silicon and the brand new M1 processors, the A15 may represent one of the greatest advances in the iPhone range. It is true that we expect some changes in the cameras, and even a reduction in the size of the notch, but Apple can give us a significant surprise in terms of power and energy consumption. We will see what the Cupertino engineers have been capable of.