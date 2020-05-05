Prison School Season 2: What is The Confirmed Release Date

Share it:

Prison School Season 2: Will It Happen Or Not, What is The Confirmed Release Date

The Gist about the previous season:

The Japanese Manga series of Tsutomu Mizushima Prison School revolves around a girls’ academy, named Hachimitsu Academy, which is located in Tokyo, Japan. As the name suggests, the story is all about the strict punishment of the school for violating the rules. After some time, the school authority decided to allow boys for admission. 5 boys got enrolled for the first semester and made the ratio of 1:200. All 5 boys were caught committing voyeurism and hence received an ultimatum by the school authority. They got two options, whether to expelled or spend q month in school prison for being the rule violators. Boys chose to enjoy the adventures of school prison. The story also revolves around the love story of Kiyoshi and Chiyo.

This anime story was a huge success with 15 million copies sold. It is the main reason why all are very eagerly waiting for season 2 of Prison School.

Is English Dubbing Available?

You can find the English dub of season 1 on Funimation and Anime Lab, and for Japanese Version with English subtitles, visit Hulu and Crunchyroll.

The Cast: Hiroshi kamiya, Katsuyuki Konishi, Kenichi Shuzumura, Daisuke Namikawa, Kazuyuki Okitsu, Sayaka Ohara and Kana Hanazawa.

Is there any Confirmation about the Release?

After watching the drama of 5 boys in prison school, all are waiting for the second season. But there is no confirmation about the season. The director Tsutomu Mizushima hasn’t confirmed whether or when season 2 will be released. Even the J.C. staff studio, the makers of season 1has yet to announce about the season 2 of the series. But from some of the rumors, the release date can be in 2021.

