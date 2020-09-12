Prince of Persia The Sands of Time Remake: Ubisoft responds to criticism of graphics

Ubisoft India’s Production Director, Sashi Menon, intervened in defense of his development team after the criticisms rained on the graphics of the newly revealed Remake of Prince of Persia The Sands of Time for PC and consoles.

In an interview granted to the editorial staff of TheMakoReactor, the high representative of the Indian subsidiary of Ubisoft provided additional details on the artistic style It is on graphic tenor of this current-gen reissue of the iconic adventure by Prince of Persia.

Without going into the merits of the criticisms, Menon explains that the graphic aspect of the remake of The Sands of Time “It’s not a question of development time or budget issues. For us at Ubisoft, quality is of the utmost importance and this is a concept we have kept in mind from the beginning.”.

Also according to the producer of Ubisoft India, “The project has been in development for two and a half years, with a team of 170 members and a lot of investments in the infrastructure and logistics necessary to make a modern video game. No, there have been no budget cuts or problems in respecting some deadline in development time “.

Prince of Persia The Sands of Time Remake is scheduled for release on January 21, 2021 on PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. In case you missed it, here you will find a video comparison between Remake and original.