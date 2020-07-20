Technology

Prince of Persia The Dagger of Time: first images of Ubisoft's VR escape room

July 20, 2020
Five months after the announcement of Prince of Persia The Dagger of Time, Ubisoft's upper echelons show the first ingame images of the Prince of Perisa-themed experience to be lived in VR escape rooms around the world shortly.

Originally scheduled for launch this spring, only to suffer a delay due to the now known issues related to social distancing for theCoronavirus emergency, The Dagger of Time refers to the Assassin's Creed escape room activities Beyond Medusa's Gate and Escape the Lost Pyramid.

Ubisoft's new location-based VR experiences see users play the hero of the Prince of Persia series to escape a series of environments full of traps and enemies, all with the help of the power of time control. The purpose of the fans is therefore to find an escape from these frenetic obstacle courses in VR to thwart the threat represented by an evil wizard who threatens to create an army of monsters using the Hourglass of Time.

The interactive map published by the curators of the official portal Ubisoft Escape Games confirms thearrival soon of the virtual reality experiences of Prince of Persia The Dagger of Time in different areas of Europe. In Italy, the only cities indicated for the VR escape rooms that will host these adventures are Milan is Bari, but with the probable addition of further "play areas" over the next few months.

