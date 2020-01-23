President Snow Will Be The Star of the Prequel Book Hunger Games

Share it:

The story that presented us Suzanne Collins in which every year a group of young people had to fight to the death to try to survive in the 'Hunger Games' became a trilogy of novels that conquered the entire world. Its protagonist, Katniss Everdeen, became real when the plot arrived at the cinema in a role played by Jennifer Lawrence. If you liked the trilogy you must point this news: there is a Panem-inspired prequel on my way.

Last year it was announced that Collins was preparing a prequel that would take place 64 years after the start of the trilogy. At the time, the writer said that "I wanted to explore the natural state, who we are and what we believe we need to survive. The reconstruction of a period of 10 years after the war, the period known as'The dark days' it provides a fertile field for characters who ask themselves those questions and define their way of understanding humanity. "

As lovers of 'The Hunger Games' will remember, Panem is the imaginary country where the whole story takes place. Here we have a capital full of luxuries and twelve districts that live to work and feed the leaders as a result of the end of that war and those dark days. The head of that regime had a face: President Snow.

Now, as confirmed Entertainment Weekly, the protagonist chosen for this prequel will be the largest representative of that dystopia where human beings have different value, Snow. Although, as is a previous story, we will meet a young boy who will end up being the president.

The book will be called 'The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes' and will follow Coriolanus Snow as "a teenager born among privileges who seeks something else." Apparently, in this book the villain will be a friendly, lovely boy indeed. It will be on sale on May 19.

Let's cross our fingers and hope that Lionsgate will bet on this story again and bring it to the cinema as well.