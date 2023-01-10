Power Book III: Raising Kanan Season 3 Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

First of all, we should dive right into the background. There are a few reasons why you should look into this now. We just found out that the third season of Power Book II: Ghost will start airing on March 17. That is a lot later than what we thought would happen many months earlier, and it could have an impact on the rest of a universe.

Power Book III: Raising Kanan’s second season has come to a dramatic end, and we’re still following Kanan’s journey into to the drug world. Mekai Curtis plays Kanan, the role that 50 Cent played in the first Power series. The show takes place in 1990s New York. Certainly! Before the second season even started, Power Book III: Raising Kanan has been officially picked up for a third season.

Kathryn Busby, the president of original programming for Starz, said at the time, “Our passionate and loyal fans have already been anxiously anticipating the season 2 come back of Raising Kanan to see the continued transformation of the a young and naive teenage Kanan Stark into to the ruthless, no-nonsense personality they know and love.”

And we’re thrilled to have Patina and Mekai leading an amazing cast for a third season. Coleman will play a key role in Power Book III: Raising Kanan’s third season. It comes just after dramatic cliffhanger that ended the second season of the drama show on Sunday.

Coleman, who has been in shows like The Americans on FX, will play Unique Mathis’s older brother Ronnie, who just got out of prison. Ronnie’s calm appearance hides a shocking level of cruelty. Ronnie isn’t bad because he has no morals. Instead, he’s amoral, heartless, stubborn, and vengeful.

In Season 2, this same main character, Kanan Stark, played by MeKai Curtis, had to face some hard truths regarding himself and his drug-running mother, Raquel “Raq” Thomas, played by Patina Miller. People who watched OG Power know what happened to characters like Kanan and Jukebox, who were later played by Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson and Anika Noni Rose, respectively. But there is still a lot of story to tell about the other important characters.

Obviously, Raising Kanan’s showrunner Sascha Penn already has planned out some of these plots from beginning to end. “I know where a few of the characters have been going pretty well. I do think that part of a fun of composing and making a show such as this is finding out new things as you go along,” he tried to tell Shadow or Act in August, adding that he has no control over how Jukebox and Kanan’s stories will end.

“Something you thought was set in stone, all of a sudden, gives you the chance to try something different. You always have a chance to change direction.”

Power Book III: Raising Kanan Season 3 Release Date

Penn wrote on Instagram on August 22 that the first day of making the third season of Raising Kanan had begun. He wrote, “We’re back at it!” about the team’s return to the New York City set of the show. Since the first as well as second seasons came out in August and July respectively, Season 3 is likely to come out in the summer of 2023.

Power Book III: Raising Kanan Season 3 Cast

Miller, Curtis, Omar Epps (who plays Malcolm Howard), London Brown (who plays Marvin Thomas), Malcolm Mays (who plays Lou-Lou Thomas), Joey Bada$$ (who plays Unique), Hailey Kilgore (who plays LaVerne “Jukebox” Ganner), Shanley Caswell (who plays Shannon Burke), and Antonio Ortiz (who plays Shawn “Famous” Figueroa) are all still alive and will be back for Season 3. Even so, that could change in the last episode.

Tony Danza joined the Season 3 cast, which was announced by Deadline on October 20. The actor is going to play Stefano Marchetti, who is the most powerful person in New York City’s mafia and is known as the “godfather.”

According to Deadline’s vague description, if you desire to conduct business in New York City, you need to come saw the him first or be prepared to pay. Fans need not wait until Season 3 starts to meet the brand-new character, though: Danza will participate in the Season 2 finale, that much is certain.

Power Book III: Raising Kanan Season 3 Trailer

Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 3 doesn’t have a trailer yet, but we’ll keep this page up to date as soon as one is made available. For now, you can come back here to view the trailer for season 2.

Power Book III: Raising Kanan Season 3 Plot

Enthusiasts of Raising Kanan would be happy to hear that the new season has already been in production for just a couple of months. In September, Sascha Penn, who runs the show Raising Kanan, posted a picture of an old McDonald’s Supersized cup on his Instagram profile. He wrote in the caption, “Today marks the first day of filming for Raising Kanan’s third season. We’re at it again!”

Power Book III: Raising Kanan’s second season will end next week as the finale airs. Now, Deadline tells us that the finale will introduce a brand-new major character who will be a big part of the third season, which Starz picked up before the second season premiere.

In the Season 2 finale, TV veteran Tony Danza will play Stefano Marchetti, the Godfather of the New York City mafia.

When Danza’s character shows up, Kanan (Mekai Curtis) had already made a great deal of progress in the drug business, which his family, led by his cruel mother Raq (Patina Miller), taught him how to do. In season 2, Raq seems to have taken over drug business throughout Queens. Marchetti is among the most powerful figure inside the mafia drug world in New York City.

He decides how this goes and who gets what. Every drug store in the city has to talk to him first, and anyone who doesn’t will have to face the music. Kanan’s overly ambitious mother is always trying to get more land, and Marchetti could be a new enemy for her.

Power was indeed a hit for Starz for 6 seasons, and it led to the creation of three spin-offs, one of which is Raising Kanan. The prequel series takes place in Queens, New York, in the 1990s. It tells the story of how Kanan got his start. In the original series, Cutis “50 Cent” Jackson played Kanan.

In Season 1, a young Kanan was eager to join his family’s illegal business. However, by the end of the season, he starts to question his life’s purpose after he shoots Detective Howard, who he doesn’t know is his biological father. Starz has made more progress with the second season, in which Kanan moved back to New York within a week of running away to Boston during the initial season.