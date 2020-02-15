General News

 Possible first look at Vigilante and Ratcatcher on the set of The suicide Squad

February 15, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:


Image of the original Suicide Squad comics

A new video of the filming of “The Suicide Squad” In Colon, Panama shows what appears to be an association between the characters played by actress Margot Robbie, which we know is Harley Quinn, and actor Idris Elba, who is an unknown, along with two other characters. This material joins everything we have seen these days from filming in the country.

The video shows several pedestrians fleeing danger while our "heroes" are heading towards him. Although Elba's role has not yet been confirmed, rumors suggest he plays Vigilante. In this video we have a look at Elba in her suit. As for the other two characters we see, they could be Polka-Dot Man, played by David Dastmalchian, and Ratcatcher (Daniela Melchior).

The film has a more extensive cast. Some will return from the previous movie dedicated to the Suicide Squad, including Viola Davis as Amanda Waller, Joel Kinnaman as Rick Flag and Jai Courtney as Captain Boomerang. The new actors in the film include Nathan Fillion, Sean Gunn or Taika Waititi. All new additions are still pending official announcement of which character they play. The premiere of the film will take place on August 6, 2021.

READ:  Son of a tiger ... pintito! The shoot of ‘Chicharito’ sees a ball for the first time and thus reacts



Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to [email protected]. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.