 Possible first look at Vigilante and Ratcatcher on the set of The suicide Squad

A new video of the filming of “The Suicide Squad” In Colon, Panama shows what appears to be an association between the characters played by actress Margot Robbie, which we know is Harley Quinn, and actor Idris Elba, who is an unknown, along with two other characters. This material joins everything we have seen these days from filming in the country.

The video shows several pedestrians fleeing danger while our "heroes" are heading towards him. Although Elba's role has not yet been confirmed, rumors suggest he plays Vigilante. In this video we have a look at Elba in her suit. As for the other two characters we see, they could be Polka-Dot Man, played by David Dastmalchian, and Ratcatcher (Daniela Melchior).

The film has a more extensive cast. Some will return from the previous movie dedicated to the Suicide Squad, including Viola Davis as Amanda Waller, Joel Kinnaman as Rick Flag and Jai Courtney as Captain Boomerang. The new actors in the film include Nathan Fillion, Sean Gunn or Taika Waititi. All new additions are still pending official announcement of which character they play. The premiere of the film will take place on August 6, 2021.