 Possible casting of Obi-Wan suggests the appearance of a young actress for Leia

January 1, 2020
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Image of Star Wars: Episode IV - A New Hope (1977), Princess Leia

The news of the other day, quite predictable, that Lucasfilm could be looking for a young actor to bring Luke Skywalker to life in the Obi-Wan Kenobi Preparing Series It is now completed by the news that they could be looking for an actress to embody a young Leia, although for now treat the information with extreme caution, in the purest rumor style. Especially since this appearance would be perhaps less expected as Leia was raised by Senator Bail Organa and his wife Breha in Alderaan, a planet well away from Tatooine, where it is assumed that most of the series' action will take place.

The information that exists is an extension of what it sounded the other day to be said to be looking for a "blond male talent, from 8 to 11 years old, with blue eyes, and to a brunette female talent, from 8 to 11 years old, with brown eyes ”, some descriptions that fit perfectly with Luke Skywalker and Leia Organa. We also have the novelty in the age range, the same also for both since they are twins, and that is the age that many of us had in mind when the news of young Luke jumped.

However, as I do with many of these casting, there is still no security in all this, neither that it is Leia nor that it is a casting for the Obi-Wan series.

If true, there would be doubts about how the young woman could fit in the series, unless it is a series with a broader focus and not only focus on telling us the story of Obi-Wan, and there are thus several protagonists in different locations within of the series.

Via information | Backstage

