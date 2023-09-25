Stock Struck Season 1 Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

Twelve episodes are scheduled for Stock Struck Season 1. We are confident that they will be remarkable.

Five individuals who have invested within the stock market attend an enigmatic stock conference. There, they gain insight into life, love, and bonds through stock trading.

Stock Struck is a South Korean television series created and directed by Choi Ji-young, starring Han Ji-eun, Hong Jong-hyun, Jang Gwang, Jung Moon-sung, and Kim Sun-young.

It aired every Friday at 16:00 on the TVING platform from August 12 through October 28, 2022.

Stock Caught The Korean drama depicts how individuals in need of money begin investing in the stock market despite experiencing various fluctuations, and then discover a mentor.

Stock Struck Season 1 Release Date

Stock Struck Season 1 Cast

Han Ji Eun as Yoo Mi Seo

Hong Jong Hyun as Choi Seon Ho

Jang Gwang as Kim Jin Bae

Jung Moon Sung as Kang San

Kim Sun Young as Jeong Haeng Ja

Go Joon as Choi Jin Wook

Stock Struck Season 1 Trailer

Stock Struck Season 1 Plot

She invested every penny she saved for purchasing a property before marriage, and because of her folly and lack of knowledge, she lost an enormous sum in that.