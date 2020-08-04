Pokimane X Fortnite: the streamer turns into a battle royale skin

Share it:

As the wait continues to find out what events Season 3 will culminate in Fortnite: Royal Battle, the battle royale community enjoys recreating in-game tributes to well-known gaming faces.

Among the numerous streamers active on Epic Games' free to play, it also appears Pokimane, personality present on Twitch for some time now. Even the young woman has recently become the protagonist of this trend: a player has in fact recreated in Fortnite: Royal Battle a special one Skins dedicated to her. A nice tribute that was particularly appreciated by the streamer, who in fact decided to present it to the public through a special video, which you can view directly at the opening of this news. Enthusiastic about the creation, Pokimane has repeatedly openly thanked the author of the skin, praising his ability to recreate different details, such as the girl's hair.

At the moment, the universe of Fortnite: Royal Battle is in full swing, with a game map in constant transformation. In particular, recently, the drop in water level has revealed the presence of a spacecraft on the bottom of the Fortnite sea, which is also flanked by a mysterious coral castle. We will remind you shortly that there will also be a new special in-game event. On Friday, August 7, Kenshi Yonezu's concert in Fortnite Party Royale will be broadcast.