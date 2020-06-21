Pokemon Sword and Shield, Isle of Armor: how to get DLC creatures for free

Share it:

You have not yet purchased the expansion pass for Sword and Shield Pokémon but do you still want to use some of the creatures introduced (or reintroduced) with the Solitary Isle of Armor DLC? Know then that there is some trick to add the new Pokemon to your collection.

Transfer from previous titles

If you caught one of the first generation Pokémon reintroduced with the new DLC in Let's Go Pikachu or Let's Go Eevee, you can use the Pokémon Home application to retrieve them and transfer them to the new game. All other Pokemon can instead be recovered through the Pokemon Bank on Nintendo 3DS.

Exchange

Another way to get hold of the exclusive Pokémon of the Armor Island is to trade with the trainers who have access to the DLC and are willing to give you some of their Pokémon. In this case we suggest that you take advantage of the GTS (Global Trade System) to your advantage, leaving a creature you want to get rid of and selecting the one you would like to receive in return.

Online raid

If you have an active subscription to the Nintendo Online service, you can participate in raids against Dynamax versions of the exclusive Pokémon of the DLC even without having purchased the expansion pass. In case the fight ends positively for you, you will have the opportunity to capture the defeated Pokémon and add it to your collection.

