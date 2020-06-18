Pokémon Sword and Shield: a trailer accompanies the launch of Lonely Isle of Armor

Share it:

The most awaited day for all players Sword and Shield Pokémon has finally arrived: Nintendo and Game Freak have finally released Lonely Armor Island the first of the two adventures included in the Expansions Pass from 29.99 euros.

Lonely Armor Island includes unpublished lands to explore, many new creatures and some of old knowledge, regional variations, legendary Pokémon, Gigamax shapes and much more. On Solitary Isle of Armor you'll find wave-swept beaches, forests, swamps, caves and sand dunes, and you can visit a dojo for Pokémon battles, where you and your Pokémon will tackle an apprenticeship with Mustard, the master of this dojo. A taste of the many new contents can be found in the trailer attached at the top of the news, with which Nintendo has accompanied the launch of this expansion.

While waiting for the review to arrive, we advise you to read it special written by Cydonia, one of the greatest Pokémon experts in Italy, in which all the main novelties of Solitary Island of the Armor are illustrated. Before leaving, we also remind you that the publication of the second expansion, Snowy Lands of the Crown, is expected in the autumn.