Pokémon Players Cup 2020: several Italians in the Sword and Shield competition

It seems that Italians love Pokémon and competitions involving the famous brand, since there were really many of our compatriots who managed to qualify for the Pokémon Players Cup 2020, the championship of Sword and shield.

If last year 58 of the 131 European participants were Italian, in the 2020 edition of the event among the 16 best players in the world we find them 3 of our country. In case you feel like cheering for our Pokémon players, know that you can watch the finals of the world competitive event dedicated to the eighth generation video games Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield in live streaming from 22 to 23 August on the Twitch channel of Francesco "Cydonia" Cilurzo. The three players who will represent Italy will be Nico Davide Cognetta, Edoardo Giunipero Ferraris is Alessio Yuri Boschetto.

Waiting to find out who will win the world champion title, we remind you that only a few days ago the aquatic Pokémon arrived in the Sword and Shield Dynamax Raids. We also invite you to take a look at our analysis of the endgame of Pokèmon Sword and Shield: The Solitary Island of the Armor.