Pokemon: Fans are excited about the return to an old acquaintance series

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

As you probably know, the recent problems that arose due to the fault of COVID-19 and the consequent quarantine that has kept billions of people around the world closed at home have led to a slowdown in the work for the much talked-about animated series Pokémon: Explorations, a blow to the public.

Now that the situation is slowly returning to normal, even the latest animated production dedicated to Pokémon has resumed its long run, and it seems that already from these very first new episodes, the work has some tasty trump card it will know how to do certainly the happiness of many users.

As shown in the promotional video dedicated to the next episode of the series, it seems that even Korrina – known by us as Ornella – will return to appear after her appearance in Pokémon X and Y. As shown in the video that you can see in depth news , the new episode will see the meeting between Ash and Ornella, both intent on competing to become Pokémon World Champions, a goal far from simple and potentially capable of highlighting a succession of great events, with fans who apparently can't wait to find out what will happen.

Before greeting you, we also remind you that just recently the new Pokémon series ended up at the center of a controversy for the change of some names in the American version of the production.