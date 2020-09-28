Pokémon Explorations: the new trailer is crazy, the Legendaries of Galar enter the scene

Episode 39 of Pokémon Explorations aired a few hours ago, and showed the rematch between Ash and Fabia. Today, AniPoke released a new official trailer, announcing that from next week onwards episodes will air every Friday at 6:55 pm, instead of Sunday.

The new preview first of all confirms the entry on the scene of the Legendaries of Galar, Zacian e Zamazenta, as anticipated last month by the second opening of Pokémon Explorations. At the moment it is not known what the role of the two creatures will be, but considering what is shown in the trailer, the two will hardly clash with the team of protagonists.

The preview also anticipates some battles, including the one between Ash and Go and Team Rocket is between Leon and Laburno. The entry of Zapdos on the scene has also been confirmed, who will compete with Pikachu and Raboot. The legendary bird will hardly become part of Ash’s team, but it will certainly be interesting to find out how the challenge in question will end.

Pokémon Expeditions will go on hiatus next week, and will return on Friday 9 October with episode 40. From that day on, the episodes will be broadcast again on a weekly basis.

