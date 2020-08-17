Pokémon: a terrible complaint for Team Rocket unearthed by a fan

Share it:

Censorships in the world of anime are practically the order of the day, and Italy is absolutely no exception. Over the years in fact we have seen numerous scenes also cut from famous series such as Dragon Ball, Naruto and even Sailor Moon, and also the famous animated transposition of Pokémon is among the victims.

A fan has in fact shared on Reddit a scene that may seem apparently innocent, but which has undergone a heavy cut in the editing phase. The clip in question, which you find at the bottom of the news, has as protagonists Jesse and James, historical members of Team Rocket, who followed Ash and his companions almost everywhere during the first series.

After stealing medical equipment, Jesse and James are caught red-handed, and as soon as Team Rocket's OST leaves, we witness one of their particular introductory speeches, which have the characteristic of rhyming, but not the one reported by @ g0dzilllla. In fact towards the end of the video we see a clean cut of James' punchline, to avoid saying a word that rhymes with "itching", previously said by the partner.

A choice that suggests how much television broadcasters care not to transmit inappropriate language to children, the main target of this kind of programs, but that it lacks respect for the work of the original authors and adapters. Recall that a fan has made a particular Charizard cosplay, and that the first Italian trailer for Pokémon Explorations has been released.