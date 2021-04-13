Hotel Transylvania 4 obtains official title and advances its release date

Get ready for more monster craze: Hotel Transylvania 4 has a new title and a new release date.

Sony Pictures Animation has announced that the fourth installment of the Hotel Transylvania franchise will be officially titled Hotel Transylvania: Transformania, and it will hit theaters around the world on July 23, 2021. On the other hand, the new release date sets the film two weeks earlier than initially planned. In fact, it is already the second time that its premiere has been advanced, after it went from December 22, 2021, to August 6, 2021.

The Drac Pack is back! 🦇 Don’t miss the final chapter #HotelTransylvania: Transformania only in theaters July 23. pic.twitter.com/RzLGKeQgs5 — Sony Pictures (@SonyPictures) April 9, 2021

Selena Gomez, who voices Mavis in the film series, the vampire daughter of Adam Sandler’s Dracula, will also serve as an executive producer this time alongside franchise creator Genndy Tartakovsky, Michelle Murdocca and producer Alice Dewey Goldstone. Tartakovsky has written the script for Transformania, but has handed over directing roles to Jennifer Kluska and Derek Drymon.

The franchise’s previous entry, Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation, made a huge hit at the box office when it debuted in 2018, grossing $ 528 million worldwide. A stark contrast to the $ 80 million it cost to produce. As such, it became the highest-grossing film in the Hotel Transylvania franchise, and even rose to the top-grossing of Sony Pictures Animation’s fully-animated film worldwide.

IGN’s review of Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation praised director Genndy Tartakovsky for offering “a manic alternative to Pixar’s emotional and relatively grounded narrative”, although it was also noted that, with each new delivery, “The audience is expected to be more invested with these characters, and the many artificial aspects of their world have simply become a distraction.”.