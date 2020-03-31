Pokémon: A beautiful Mewtwo cosplay excites fans

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Among the many Pokémon introduced over the years by the creators of the videogame series, one of the most loved is always the good Mewtwo who lives on in this very successful cosplay of a fan that electrifies fans of the pocket monsters of Game Freak

On his Instagram profile, Willow Creative shows us his interpretation of the strongest psychic pokémon in the world. As you can see at the bottom of the news, the result is truly satisfying and the fan has also equipped the costume with lights for the eyes of the character. Mewtwo's character appears for the first time in the video game Pokémon Red and Blue. Genetically created as a clone of Mew, it was at the center of the animated film Pokèmon the movie- Mewtwo strikes again, film that will unravel its origins and that has enjoyed a not very successful remake, of which you will find our review by Mirko Proietti In addition, he was also the main villain of the live action film Detective Pikachu with actor Ryan Reynolds, testifying to his enormous fame.

As for the new anime, the twentieth episode of Pokèmon was shown with a preview trailer and it seems that the two protagonists, Ash and Go, will have to deal with a legend of our old acquaintance.