PlayStation Plus: July PS4 free games announced, with a surprise

Sony Interactive Entertainment celebrates the tenth anniversary of PlayStation Plus announcing the three free games of the month of July and giving away a theme. Exceptionally this month there will be three PS4 games as a gift for subscribers.

Specifically, these are NBA 2K20, Rise of the Tomb Raider 20 Year Celebration and Erica, available for download from July 7 to August 3. But there is more because by the end of the week Sony will also give a free theme dedicated to the tenth birthday of PlayStation Plus and will propose a free weekend from July 4th at 12:01 am until July 5th at 11:59 pm, thus allowing everyone to play online for free and take advantage of the various subscription-related services.

NBA 2K20

Take your skills to the next level and experience all the aesthetic benefits of an updated game engine and the emotions of refined and perfected gameplay.

Rise of the Tomb Raider 20 Year Celebration

The famous archaeologist will leave for Siberia in search of an ancient artifact that will lead her to the myth of the lost city of Kitezh.

Heather

Become Erica, a brave young woman plagued by nightmares over the murder of her father: it's up to you to discover the shocking truth behind the tragic loss. Every choice you make will influence the development of the plot, leading to multiple endings of great emotional impact.